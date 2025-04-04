Deutsche Welle

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 172 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 7176 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52044 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191849 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111225 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297794 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211903 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254625 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112766 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 191851 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371067 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245121 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297794 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8792 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33316 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59706 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45846 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116226 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Deutsche Welle

News by theme

A historic vote will take place in Germany: military aid to Ukraine may receive new funding

The Bundestag will vote on amendments to the Basic Law to facilitate the financing of defense and military aid to Ukraine. They plan to allocate 4 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2025.

Politics • March 18, 08:38 AM • 26976 views

Two Ukrainian pilots were sentenced in Russia to long prison terms in connection with "terrorism" cases.

Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots Dmytro Shymanskyi and Oleksandr Morozov were sentenced in Russia to 26 and 22 years in prison, respectively. They were accused of attempting to attack an oil refinery in the Bryansk region in 2023.

War • March 3, 06:02 PM • 32752 views

Russian Interior Ministry puts Deutsche Welle columnist Ivan Preobrazhensky on the wanted list - rosmedia

The Russian Interior Ministry has put political analyst and Deutsche Welle columnist Ivan Preobrazhensky on the wanted list under a criminal article. Preobrazhensky suggests that this may be related to “foreign agency” or “discrediting” the Russian army.

News of the World • February 20, 03:13 PM • 24428 views

The trial of Gerard Depardieu on charges of sexual harassment begins in Paris

The trial of Gerard Depardieu has begun in Paris over allegations of sexual harassment from two women during filming in 2021. The actor faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of 75 thousand euros.

News of the World • October 28, 02:23 PM • 14828 views

Biden receives Germany's highest honor for restoring transatlantic ties

U. S. President Joe Biden has been awarded Germany's highest honor for strengthening German-American friendship. The German president noted Biden's role in strengthening the transatlantic alliance and supporting Ukraine.

News of the World • October 18, 11:11 AM • 17498 views

A Russian infiltrated a Bundeswehr training ground in Germany: intelligence services do not rule out espionage in favor of Russia

A Russian citizen accidentally rode his bicycle into a Bundeswehr military training area near Gardelegen. The military police do not rule out an attempt at espionage, although the Russian was released after checking his documents.

War • October 14, 05:31 PM • 44547 views

Scholz: German unification is not complete 34 years after reunification

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the process of reunification is still ongoing. He emphasized the need to overcome the differences between the east and the west, especially after the recent elections in the eastern states.

News of the World • October 3, 11:54 PM • 18595 views

“It's not even worth commenting": the German Defense Ministry ignored Putin's latest nuclear threats

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Putin's nuclear threats are not worthy of attention. According to him, this is a common tool of Russian policy, and NATO will follow its own course.

News of the World • September 26, 12:37 PM • 14037 views

Switzerland offers 50 thousand francs for the idea of clearing lakes of ammunition

The Swiss Ministry of Defense has announced a competition for the best idea to remove ammunition from lakes. The Firwaldstätte and Neuchâtel lakes contain more than 7,800 tons of ammunition at different depths.

War • August 18, 08:30 PM • 34933 views

Death of Ukrainian in German refugee center: police detain suspect

A 26-year-old Ukrainian man suspected of murdering his 46-year-old compatriot in a refugee shelter has been detained in Rostock. Police are investigating the circumstances of the death, which could have been violent.

Society • August 13, 11:53 AM • 31767 views

Trial of teenagers accused of killing Ukrainian basketball players begins in Germany

The trial of four teenagers accused of killing two Ukrainian basketball players in Oberhausen has begun in Essen. Prosecutors believe the attack was motivated by xenophobia.

Society • August 13, 04:16 AM • 25679 views

Hugo Boss sold its business in Russia to Stockman

The German company Hugo Boss has completed the sale of its Russian business to the wholesale company Stockman. The amount of the deal was not disclosed, but the Russian authorities require a discount of at least 50% when Western companies sell their business in Russia.

Economy • August 7, 02:31 AM • 37522 views

Macron condemns cyberbullying of Olympic opening ceremony choreographer

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed outrage over the cyberbullying of the choreographer of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. He praised Thomas Jolly for his brave art and emphasized the French pride in the ceremony.

News of the World • August 4, 03:00 AM • 28519 views

Beer sales in Germany for Euro 2024 decreased despite expectations: the reason is given

Despite Euro 2024, beer sales in Germany were down 0. 6% due to weather and inflation. Breweries complain about rising costs, but non-alcoholic beer is gaining popularity.

News of the World • August 1, 03:44 PM • 20602 views

German state of Hesse will not issue documents to men of military age from Ukraine

The German state of Hesse will not issue documents for Ukrainian men of military age to travel abroad. The authorities believe that they can return to Ukraine to obtain a passport and perform military service.

Society • August 1, 12:40 PM • 33072 views

An explosion occurs at a fireworks warehouse in Bulgaria: there is a dead man and injured

In Bulgaria, a powerful explosion occurred at a fireworks warehouse, leading to a fire. One man was killed, several people were injured, local residents were evacuated, and the fire continues.

News of the World • July 26, 11:59 AM • 17177 views

North Korean hackers tried to steal military secrets for nuclear program

Intelligence agencies from the United States, Britain, and South Korea have exposed a DPRK cyberespionage campaign. Hackers attacked defense companies in an attempt to obtain data on nuclear and missile technologies.

War • July 26, 05:00 AM • 32359 views

Scholz believes Harris can win the US election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Kamala Harris has a high chance of winning the US presidential election. He described her as an experienced and competent politician with a clear vision of her country's role.

News of the World • July 24, 04:23 PM • 24389 views

Scholz: The West should conclude new disarmament treaties with Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that new disarmament treaties with Russia should be concluded in the long term. He emphasized that Germany must be strong to prevent an attack.

News of the World • July 18, 07:33 AM • 13724 views

TikTok owner loses a lawsuit against the European Commission

Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has lost its appeal against the European Union's decision to recognize the digital company as a “gatekeeper” - a platform with special influence - under the EU's new law on digital markets.

News of the World • July 17, 01:12 PM • 14077 views

Germany is developing a plan to deploy troops in case of a Russian attack on NATO

Germany draws up a secret plan to deploy up to 800,000 NATO troops and 200,000 pieces of equipment via the A2 highway to Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian attack on the Alliance's eastern flank.

War • July 13, 10:11 PM • 103692 views

Stoltenberg hopes Ukraine will join NATO within ten years

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hopes that Ukraine will become a member of the North Atlantic alliance within the next decade and has called for increased military assistance to Ukraine.

War • July 5, 08:43 AM • 29971 views

Europol is concerned about the increase in the volume of cocaine supplied to Europe

Europol reports a record increase in cocaine smuggling to Europe, with almost 70% of it being transported through the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.

News of the World • July 3, 08:28 AM • 17516 views

Slovakia disbanded the public broadcaster and created a new state media outlet on its basis

Slovakia dissolved the public broadcaster RTVS and created a new state media outlet STVR with an interim head appointed by the government amid public concern about increased political control.

News of the World • July 2, 03:40 PM • 16753 views

The law on partnerships, including same-sex partnerships, came into force in Latvia

Latvia has officially introduced a new legal form of relationship - the institution of partnership, which allows two adults of either sex to register a partnership and receive legal rights, social guarantees and tax benefits.

News of the World • July 1, 12:55 PM • 15384 views

Greece officially introduces a six-day working week in July

In Greece, starting from July 1, 2024, many employees will be required to work six days a week as part of a labor law reform aimed at combating "black employment" and simplifying management in companies.

Economy • June 27, 12:50 PM • 22297 views

Georgian Parliament passes anti-LGBT law in first reading

In the first reading, the Georgian parliament supported a law banning LGBT "propaganda" and restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people, which contradicts the country's European aspirations.

News of the World • June 27, 11:24 AM • 16396 views

In Germany, a new law on citizenship comes into force, which makes it easier to obtain it

In Germany, a new citizenship law comes into force that makes it easier to obtain a German passport, allowing applicants to retain their previous citizenship and apply for a passport after 3-5 years of residence in the country.

News of the World • June 27, 09:45 AM • 15826 views

Russia bans access to more than 80 Western media outlets

Russia is banning access to more than 80 Western media outlets from 25 EU countries, accusing them of spreading disinformation.

War • June 26, 02:30 AM • 106972 views

Nepal condemns "Buddha Boy" for child sexual abuse

The controversial spiritual leader, who followers believe is the reincarnation of the Buddha, has been accused of mistreating underage believers. He spent years on the run before Nepalese officials arrested him in January.

Society • June 25, 07:45 PM • 25017 views