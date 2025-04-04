The Bundestag will vote on amendments to the Basic Law to facilitate the financing of defense and military aid to Ukraine. They plan to allocate 4 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2025.
Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots Dmytro Shymanskyi and Oleksandr Morozov were sentenced in Russia to 26 and 22 years in prison, respectively. They were accused of attempting to attack an oil refinery in the Bryansk region in 2023.
The Russian Interior Ministry has put political analyst and Deutsche Welle columnist Ivan Preobrazhensky on the wanted list under a criminal article. Preobrazhensky suggests that this may be related to “foreign agency” or “discrediting” the Russian army.
The trial of Gerard Depardieu has begun in Paris over allegations of sexual harassment from two women during filming in 2021. The actor faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of 75 thousand euros.
U. S. President Joe Biden has been awarded Germany's highest honor for strengthening German-American friendship. The German president noted Biden's role in strengthening the transatlantic alliance and supporting Ukraine.
A Russian citizen accidentally rode his bicycle into a Bundeswehr military training area near Gardelegen. The military police do not rule out an attempt at espionage, although the Russian was released after checking his documents.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the process of reunification is still ongoing. He emphasized the need to overcome the differences between the east and the west, especially after the recent elections in the eastern states.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Putin's nuclear threats are not worthy of attention. According to him, this is a common tool of Russian policy, and NATO will follow its own course.
The Swiss Ministry of Defense has announced a competition for the best idea to remove ammunition from lakes. The Firwaldstätte and Neuchâtel lakes contain more than 7,800 tons of ammunition at different depths.
A 26-year-old Ukrainian man suspected of murdering his 46-year-old compatriot in a refugee shelter has been detained in Rostock. Police are investigating the circumstances of the death, which could have been violent.
The trial of four teenagers accused of killing two Ukrainian basketball players in Oberhausen has begun in Essen. Prosecutors believe the attack was motivated by xenophobia.
The German company Hugo Boss has completed the sale of its Russian business to the wholesale company Stockman. The amount of the deal was not disclosed, but the Russian authorities require a discount of at least 50% when Western companies sell their business in Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed outrage over the cyberbullying of the choreographer of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. He praised Thomas Jolly for his brave art and emphasized the French pride in the ceremony.
Despite Euro 2024, beer sales in Germany were down 0. 6% due to weather and inflation. Breweries complain about rising costs, but non-alcoholic beer is gaining popularity.
The German state of Hesse will not issue documents for Ukrainian men of military age to travel abroad. The authorities believe that they can return to Ukraine to obtain a passport and perform military service.
In Bulgaria, a powerful explosion occurred at a fireworks warehouse, leading to a fire. One man was killed, several people were injured, local residents were evacuated, and the fire continues.
Intelligence agencies from the United States, Britain, and South Korea have exposed a DPRK cyberespionage campaign. Hackers attacked defense companies in an attempt to obtain data on nuclear and missile technologies.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Kamala Harris has a high chance of winning the US presidential election. He described her as an experienced and competent politician with a clear vision of her country's role.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that new disarmament treaties with Russia should be concluded in the long term. He emphasized that Germany must be strong to prevent an attack.
Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has lost its appeal against the European Union's decision to recognize the digital company as a “gatekeeper” - a platform with special influence - under the EU's new law on digital markets.
Germany draws up a secret plan to deploy up to 800,000 NATO troops and 200,000 pieces of equipment via the A2 highway to Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian attack on the Alliance's eastern flank.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hopes that Ukraine will become a member of the North Atlantic alliance within the next decade and has called for increased military assistance to Ukraine.
Europol reports a record increase in cocaine smuggling to Europe, with almost 70% of it being transported through the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.
Slovakia dissolved the public broadcaster RTVS and created a new state media outlet STVR with an interim head appointed by the government amid public concern about increased political control.
Latvia has officially introduced a new legal form of relationship - the institution of partnership, which allows two adults of either sex to register a partnership and receive legal rights, social guarantees and tax benefits.
In Greece, starting from July 1, 2024, many employees will be required to work six days a week as part of a labor law reform aimed at combating "black employment" and simplifying management in companies.
In the first reading, the Georgian parliament supported a law banning LGBT "propaganda" and restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people, which contradicts the country's European aspirations.
In Germany, a new citizenship law comes into force that makes it easier to obtain a German passport, allowing applicants to retain their previous citizenship and apply for a passport after 3-5 years of residence in the country.
Russia is banning access to more than 80 Western media outlets from 25 EU countries, accusing them of spreading disinformation.
The controversial spiritual leader, who followers believe is the reincarnation of the Buddha, has been accused of mistreating underage believers. He spent years on the run before Nepalese officials arrested him in January.