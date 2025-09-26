Ukraine hit 85 Russian targets in two months thanks to DeepStrike - Syrskyi

In two months of using DeepStrike long-range weapons, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 85 strategic targets on Russian territory, including 33 military bases, airfields, etc. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a conversation with journalists, writes Deutsche Welle, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Commander-in-Chief, "with the help of long-range weapons (DeepStrike), Ukraine hit 85 important objects on the territory of the Russian Federation in less than two months," the publication writes.

Of these, 33 are military targets: bases, warehouses, arsenals, airfields, aircraft in parking lots. Another 52 are objects of the military-industrial complex: enterprises that produce weapons, ammunition, warheads, engines, rocket fuel, drones - all that is used against us daily. - Syrskyi noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that since the beginning of summer, Russia has switched to the tactic of "a thousand cuts," using small assault groups. They penetrate Ukrainian territory, attack Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities, and paralyze logistics.