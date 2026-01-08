Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 8036 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 12978 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 17443 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 22439 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 16687 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 14322 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 12137 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17309 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13401 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50628 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Exclusives
Popular news
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 33849 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 18753 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutors01:29 PM • 9994 views
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth early01:50 PM • 6378 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 10335 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 62 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 8068 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 10494 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 22462 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 68429 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 35616 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 38955 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 63295 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 82426 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 123853 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Learn how to make the classic Italian dessert tiramisu and its strawberry variation. The preparation process takes less than an hour.

Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation

The classic and world-famous Italian dessert - tiramisu. Its delicate and airy cream, crunchy Savoiardi biscuits, and a hint of cocoa together create an incredible palette of flavors and an unforgettable special taste. UNN will tell you the secret of an easy recipe for perfect tiramisu.

Despite the common belief that the dessert is difficult to prepare, tiramisu is made without baking, and moreover, the preparation process takes no more than an hour.

Original recipe

To recreate this masterpiece of Italian cuisine, you will need:

  • 500 g mascarpone cheese;
    • 300 ml prepared coffee;
      • 50 g rum (or cognac);
        • 500 ml cream 33%;
          • 8 egg yolks;
            • 8 tbsp. sugar;
              • 200 g Savoiardi biscuits;
                • 2 tbsp. cocoa powder.

                  Preparation:

                  1. Brew coffee and let it cool to room temperature, add 50 ml of rum or cognac.
                    1. Separate 8 egg yolks into an iron or glass dish, making sure no egg whites get in.
                      1. Add 8 tbsp. sugar to the yolks, and place over a double boiler, whisk the mixture until smooth.
                        1. Take a clean container, pour in the cream and start whipping with a mixer until a creamy texture forms.
                          1. Take 500 g of Mascarpone cheese and combine with the egg yolk mixture, add the cream and mix until smooth.
                            1. Soak the biscuits one by one in the coffee and alcohol mixture, but for no more than 1 second, so that the biscuits do not get soggy.
                              1. Arrange the coffee-soaked biscuits evenly on the bottom of a deep dish.
                                1. Spread the cream over the biscuits, then another layer of biscuits, repeat.

                                  Sprinkle the dessert with cocoa and leave the tiramisu in the refrigerator for 3 hours. Tiramisu is ready. Enjoy!

                                  Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make19.11.25, 14:04 • 44636 views

                                  Strawberry recipe

                                  Ingredients for an incredible strawberry delight:

                                  • 200 g "Savoiardi" biscuits;
                                    • 400 g strawberries;
                                      • 30-40 g sugar;
                                        • 2 tbsp. lemon juice;
                                          • 500 g cream 33%;
                                            • 150 g powdered sugar;
                                              • 500 g mascarpone cheese.

                                                Preparation:

                                                1. Add sugar and lemon juice to the strawberries, blend well with a blender, the soaking mixture is ready.
                                                  1. Dip the biscuits in the mixture for a few seconds and place them in a mold.
                                                    1. To make the cream, whip the cream until thick, gradually adding powdered sugar. Add mascarpone cheese and whip again with a mixer.
                                                      1. Arrange the dessert as follows - a layer of biscuits, a layer of cream. You can decorate the top with slices of fresh strawberries.
                                                        1. Leave the dessert in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours. Done! Enjoy!

                                                          "Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes24.11.25, 19:21 • 111923 views

                                                          Oleksandra Mesenko

                                                          Life hackPublicationsCulinary
                                                          Italy