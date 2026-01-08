Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation

The classic and world-famous Italian dessert - tiramisu. Its delicate and airy cream, crunchy Savoiardi biscuits, and a hint of cocoa together create an incredible palette of flavors and an unforgettable special taste. UNN will tell you the secret of an easy recipe for perfect tiramisu.

Despite the common belief that the dessert is difficult to prepare, tiramisu is made without baking, and moreover, the preparation process takes no more than an hour.

Original recipe

To recreate this masterpiece of Italian cuisine, you will need:

500 g mascarpone cheese;

300 ml prepared coffee;

50 g rum (or cognac);

500 ml cream 33%;

8 egg yolks;

8 tbsp. sugar;

200 g Savoiardi biscuits;

2 tbsp. cocoa powder.

Preparation:

Brew coffee and let it cool to room temperature, add 50 ml of rum or cognac. Separate 8 egg yolks into an iron or glass dish, making sure no egg whites get in. Add 8 tbsp. sugar to the yolks, and place over a double boiler, whisk the mixture until smooth. Take a clean container, pour in the cream and start whipping with a mixer until a creamy texture forms. Take 500 g of Mascarpone cheese and combine with the egg yolk mixture, add the cream and mix until smooth. Soak the biscuits one by one in the coffee and alcohol mixture, but for no more than 1 second, so that the biscuits do not get soggy. Arrange the coffee-soaked biscuits evenly on the bottom of a deep dish. Spread the cream over the biscuits, then another layer of biscuits, repeat.

Sprinkle the dessert with cocoa and leave the tiramisu in the refrigerator for 3 hours. Tiramisu is ready. Enjoy!

Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make

Strawberry recipe

Ingredients for an incredible strawberry delight:

200 g "Savoiardi" biscuits;

400 g strawberries;

30-40 g sugar;

2 tbsp. lemon juice;

500 g cream 33%;

150 g powdered sugar;

500 g mascarpone cheese.

Preparation:

Add sugar and lemon juice to the strawberries, blend well with a blender, the soaking mixture is ready. Dip the biscuits in the mixture for a few seconds and place them in a mold. To make the cream, whip the cream until thick, gradually adding powdered sugar. Add mascarpone cheese and whip again with a mixer. Arrange the dessert as follows - a layer of biscuits, a layer of cream. You can decorate the top with slices of fresh strawberries. Leave the dessert in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours. Done! Enjoy!

"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes