01:21 PM
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
11:50 AM
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
08:34 AM
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
Bolivia elects president: leftists defeated, centrist and right-wing representative in second round

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Polling stations have closed in Bolivia, and the country is preparing for the second round of presidential elections. The left suffered a heavy defeat, failing to advance to the final round.

Bolivia will decide who will be the country's new president in the second round. In the final round - representatives of centrists and right-wingers. But without the representative of the "Movement for Socialism" (MAS) party, Eduardo del Castillo, who received less than 3.2 percent of the votes.

UNN reports with reference to El Nuevo Herald and DW.

Details

In the Bolivian presidential elections, centrist senator Rodrigo Paz showed the best result, gaining almost 32.2% of the votes. Meanwhile, the ruling socialists suffered a heavy defeat. According to the first official results, the "Movement for Socialism" (MAS) party with its candidate Eduardo del Castillo gained only 3.2% of the votes.

In second place is conservative ex-president Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga with 26.9%.

Therefore, the new situation pits Senator Rodrigo Paz Pereira of the Christian Democratic Party (PDC) against former President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga of the Libre alliance. They will face each other in the second round on October 19.

Bolivia was at a political and economic crossroads. At the same time, Paz's triumph came as a surprise. In the polls, the PDC representative lagged significantly behind Quiroga, gaining only 10% of the votes.

What are the main reasons for the defeat of the left in Bolivia? As Deutsche Welle writes, among the key reasons, the main one is the inability to overcome the economic crisis.

Bolivians are tired of the economic crisis.

The country, facing a dollar and fuel deficit, as well as an annual inflation of almost 25%, the highest in 17 years, went to the polls determined to punish the Movement for Socialism (MAS)

- writes El Nuevo Herald.

Recall

Voting has ended in Ecuador in the presidential elections, which could significantly change the country's political course.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
Ecuador