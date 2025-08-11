Colombian presidential candidate dies two months after being shot in Bogota

An opposition senator died in hospital two months after being wounded in an assassination attempt, reviving memories of Colombia's recent history of political violence.

Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, who was wounded two months ago during a campaign speech, has died, his wife announced on Instagram. The politician was 39 years old. Earlier it was reported that Uribe's condition had deteriorated to a life-threatening level.

UNN reported that according to specialists from Santa Fe Hospital in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, as a result of a brain hemorrhage, Uribe required "neurosurgical intervention". In total, the politician underwent several operations in recent weeks.

39-year-old Uribe Turbay was a presidential candidate from the opposition Democratic Center Party.

You will forever remain the love of my life. Thank you for the love I have given all my life, thank you for being a father to the girls, the best father to Alejandro - his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona wrote in an Instagram post.

