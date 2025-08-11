$41.390.07
Colombian presidential candidate dies two months after being shot in Bogota

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Miguel Uribe Turbay, a Colombian presidential candidate, died two months after being shot during a campaign speech. The 39-year-old politician recently underwent several operations, but his condition worsened.

Colombian presidential candidate dies two months after being shot in Bogota

An opposition senator died in hospital two months after being wounded in an assassination attempt, reviving memories of Colombia's recent history of political violence.

UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, who was wounded two months ago during a campaign speech, has died, his wife announced on Instagram. The politician was 39 years old. Earlier it was reported that Uribe's condition had deteriorated to a life-threatening level.

Starlink-equipped drone narco-sub seized in Colombia for the first time03.07.25, 09:04 • 1786 views

UNN reported that according to specialists from Santa Fe Hospital in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, as a result of a brain hemorrhage, Uribe required "neurosurgical intervention". In total, the politician underwent several operations in recent weeks.

Reference

39-year-old Uribe Turbay was a presidential candidate from the opposition Democratic Center Party.

You will forever remain the love of my life. Thank you for the love I have given all my life, thank you for being a father to the girls, the best father to Alejandro

- his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona wrote in an Instagram post.

Recall

The SBU prevented an assassination attempt on sniper Denys Yermak, who is the brother of the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov stated that there were about 20 assassination attempts on him. He does not condemn enemies for trying to retaliate.

Ecuadorians in April 2025 chose between incumbent President Daniel Noboa – a young reformer who promises to fight crime and stabilize the economy, and left-wing candidate Luisa González, who seeks to return the country to the social policies of former President Rafael Correa.

Argentina uncovers spy network linked to Prigozhin, acting in the Kremlin's interests19.06.25, 10:21 • 3096 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Colombia
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Ecuador