Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation has completed a series of negotiations in the United States of America with representatives of the US and Europe. This was reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to UNN.

We concluded a meeting in the United States with American and European partners. Following the meeting, I briefed the President of Ukraine. - Umerov wrote on his Telegram.

According to him, the parties agreed to continue joint work in the near future.

Recall

It was previously reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov will hold consultations with the American side in Miami. The negotiations are focused on finding long-term solutions for the defense of Ukraine.

