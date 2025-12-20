$42.340.00
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 22190 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 16182 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 23272 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 33717 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 27228 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 52209 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 37279 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 19659 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19817 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sikorski "awarded" Orban the Order of Lenin after his statement about "averting the threat of war"
"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in Ukraine
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - Zelenskyy
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troops
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 52214 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 35468 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 39536 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 65071 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16182 views

The Ukrainian delegation concluded a series of negotiations in the US with American and European partners. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced an agreement on further steps and continued joint work.

Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation has completed a series of negotiations in the United States of America with representatives of the US and Europe. This was reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to UNN.

We concluded a meeting in the United States with American and European partners. Following the meeting, I briefed the President of Ukraine.

- Umerov wrote on his Telegram.

According to him, the parties agreed to continue joint work in the near future.

Recall

It was previously reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov will hold consultations with the American side in Miami. The negotiations are focused on finding long-term solutions for the defense of Ukraine.

The most difficult questions are always left for last: Rubio on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine