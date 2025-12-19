The most difficult questions are always left for last: Rubio on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 6056 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 12319 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 12635 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 22390 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 19331 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14752 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16347 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12998 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22591 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11185 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 14809 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 23267 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 3660 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 25790 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 27184 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 22358 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22580 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 27476 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 28710 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 54862 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 1452 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59088 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41036 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39276 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 45505 views
The most difficult questions are always left for last: Rubio on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but noted that the most difficult issues remain for last. He emphasized that wars end with surrender or a negotiated settlement, and in this case, only negotiations can end the conflict.

The most difficult questions are always left for last: Rubio on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that progress has been made in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but there is still a lot of work ahead, and the most difficult issues will be left for last, UNN reports.

I believe we have made progress, but there is still a lot of work ahead, and obviously the most difficult issues are always left for last.

- said Rubio.

He stated that wars usually end in one of two ways: the surrender of one side to the other, or through a negotiated settlement.

We don't see a surrender in the near future from either side, and therefore only a negotiated settlement gives us the opportunity to end this war. A negotiated settlement requires two things: that both sides get something out of it and that both sides concede something, and we are trying to understand what Russia can give and what it expects to get, what Ukraine can give and what Ukraine expects to get. Ultimately, the decision will depend on Ukraine and Russia, not on the United States. This is the role we are trying to play in this process, and that is why you see so many meetings taking place now.

- added Rubio.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, together with Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, will hold the next round of consultations with the American side today. The negotiations, which will take place in Miami, are focused on finding long-term solutions for the protection of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
United States
Ukraine