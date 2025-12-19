The most difficult questions are always left for last: Rubio on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that progress has been made in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but there is still a lot of work ahead, and the most difficult issues will be left for last, UNN reports.

I believe we have made progress, but there is still a lot of work ahead, and obviously the most difficult issues are always left for last. - said Rubio.

He stated that wars usually end in one of two ways: the surrender of one side to the other, or through a negotiated settlement.

We don't see a surrender in the near future from either side, and therefore only a negotiated settlement gives us the opportunity to end this war. A negotiated settlement requires two things: that both sides get something out of it and that both sides concede something, and we are trying to understand what Russia can give and what it expects to get, what Ukraine can give and what Ukraine expects to get. Ultimately, the decision will depend on Ukraine and Russia, not on the United States. This is the role we are trying to play in this process, and that is why you see so many meetings taking place now. - added Rubio.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, together with Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, will hold the next round of consultations with the American side today. The negotiations, which will take place in Miami, are focused on finding long-term solutions for the protection of Ukraine.