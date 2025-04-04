National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.
Drones of the SSU and SSO struck the "Engels" airfield in the Russian Federation, a key base of strategic aviation. Fire, explosions and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, called the drone attack on the Moscow region an "additional signal to Putin. "
Russian troops advanced 4 km into the territory controlled by Ukraine in the Kursk region. The Ukrainian command faces a choice between retreating and holding positions at the risk of losing forces.
The appellate court confirmed the legality of the president's decree on sanctions against oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko. The blocking of assets for 10 years remains in force due to national security threats and support for terrorism.
Heavy fighting with Russian assault groups continues in the border area of Sumy region. The occupiers are trying to break through to the road from Yunakivka to Suja, but are suffering significant losses from the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council warns about an upcoming wave of manipulation and information pressure. Kovalenko urges to trust only official information and reminds of the importance of diplomatic processes.
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Ufa as a result of a drone attack. The enterprise is of strategic importance for the Russian army and processes up to 20 million tons of oil per year.
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's CDC spoke about the intensification of Russian disinformation on social networks X, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Russian Federation is trying to promote theories about Ukraine's loss of subjectivity and discredit the West's support.
According to the ISW on March 1, the occupants made advances near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka and in the west of Zaporizhzhia region. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector.
After a dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that “everything is still on the table” and “Ukraine is defending its own interests in very difficult conditions.
The head of the NSDC denied rumors of a possible Russian offensive on Sumy due to the lack of necessary forces and means. The situation on the border is localized with regular actions of the enemy's subversive reconnaissance groups.
The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine explained the situation in the Novenke area on the border area of Sumy region.
The head of the NSDC's CDC said that Russia sees the ceasefire as a pause to further destabilize Ukraine. He emphasized the need to control the Russian military-industrial complex and support national groups in Russia.
The US sanctions package of January 8, 2025, against the Russian tanker fleet could cost Russia up to 1. 5% of GDP. Elvira Nabiullina has already assessed the impact of the restrictions that are just beginning to take effect.
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Information Center denied the information about the development of a resolution to pay one million hryvnias to Ukrainians for returning from abroad. Earlier, this information was spread and then denied by MP Honcharenko.
The Ministry has extended the deadline for booking agricultural workers until March 31. To get the extension, you must meet three criteria, including a minimum salary of UAH 20 thousand.
The seaport in Tuapse, one of the largest cargo ports in Russia on the Black Sea, was attacked. The facility is used for military logistics and has an important oil terminal.
The Russian occupiers have started launching drones at lower altitudes and are testing reinforced antennas against electronic warfare. Last night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 177 Shahed drones from 6 directions.
The Tabletochki Foundation warns of the risks of administrative restrictions on drug prices. Restrictions may lead to the withdrawal of drugs from the market and the switch to less effective analogues.
The Center for Countering Disinformation has identified a network of English-language accounts on X that spread Kremlin propaganda. Analysts have identified the main narratives and tools for influencing the US audience.
Prosecutors are investigating 57 criminal proceedings regarding crimes on Maidan in 2013-2014. The involvement of 21 FSB officers and former high-ranking Ukrainian officials in high treason has been established.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine did not record any attempts of a large-scale Russian invasion in Sumy region. Putin's statements about Russian troops breaking through the border turned out to be disinformation.
The Ministry of Health has published a list of drugs whose prices will be reduced by 30% starting March 1. The list includes “fungicides” and medicines without proven efficacy, but no essential drugs.
Anesthesiologist Ivan Chernenko called the reduction of prices for the top 100 most popular drugs in Ukraine populism. According to him, the list includes ineffective drugs instead of the really necessary ones.
Russian troops are spreading disinformation about a breakthrough in the Ukrainian defense in the Kursk region. In reality, 12 combat clashes were recorded, and all enemy attempts to advance were repelled.
A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine but was destroyed. Putin's statement about a large-scale offensive from the Kursk region turned out to be disinformation.
The head of the CPD said that Russia is not preparing to end hostilities, but rather is building up its military capabilities. This comes amid reports of possible agreements between the United States and Russia on a peace plan.
“Patients of Ukraine warns about the risks of manual regulation of drug prices, which may cause delays in supplies and shortages. Experts suggest alternative solutions, including parallel imports.
The National Security and Defense Council denied fake information about Trump's statements about Zelenskyy's incompetence. Trump only mentioned the rating of the President of Ukraine.