National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3356 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11538 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54116 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195380 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113077 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374558 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243365 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254702 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

05:58 PM • 9876 views

01:48 PM • 33856 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61850 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47954 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118308 views
It is not Trump, but Putin who should ask for a ceasefire - CCD

Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.

War • April 4, 12:47 PM • 10424 views

Strike on the "Engels" airfield: sources in the SSU reported details

Drones of the SSU and SSO struck the "Engels" airfield in the Russian Federation, a key base of strategic aviation. Fire, explosions and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded.

War • March 20, 10:40 AM • 19407 views

"This is an additional signal to Putin": the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council commented on the night drone attack on the Moscow region

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, called the drone attack on the Moscow region an "additional signal to Putin. "

War • March 11, 12:40 PM • 16674 views

Russia's attacks force Ukraine to consider the possibility of withdrawing troops from Kursk - media

Russian troops advanced 4 km into the territory controlled by Ukraine in the Kursk region. The Ukrainian command faces a choice between retreating and holding positions at the risk of losing forces.

War • March 7, 04:45 PM • 20528 views

Kurchenko's defense was denied the appeal against sanctions: the legality of asset blocking confirmed - Ministry of Justice

The appellate court confirmed the legality of the president's decree on sanctions against oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko. The blocking of assets for 10 years remains in force due to national security threats and support for terrorism.

Economy • March 7, 10:26 AM • 15822 views

Difficult battles continue in the border area of Sumy region - NSDC CCD

Heavy fighting with Russian assault groups continues in the border area of Sumy region. The occupiers are trying to break through to the road from Yunakivka to Suja, but are suffering significant losses from the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 7, 10:20 AM • 17601 views

The CSD of the NSDC warned about a new wave of information manipulation in Ukraine

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council warns about an upcoming wave of manipulation and information pressure. Kovalenko urges to trust only official information and reminds of the importance of diplomatic processes.

Society • March 4, 08:04 AM • 26822 views

Drones attacked: the cause of the fire at one of Russia's largest refineries is known

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Ufa as a result of a drone attack. The enterprise is of strategic importance for the Russian army and processes up to 20 million tons of oil per year.

War • March 3, 05:45 AM • 30047 views

Russian propaganda has intensified on X and TikTok: what and how they are promoting now

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's CDC spoke about the intensification of Russian disinformation on social networks X, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Russian Federation is trying to promote theories about Ukraine's loss of subjectivity and discredit the West's support.

War • March 2, 01:14 PM • 61883 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

According to the ISW on March 1, the occupants made advances near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka and in the west of Zaporizhzhia region. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector.

War • March 1, 03:27 AM • 102021 views

“The issue is still on the table, Ukraine is defending its own interests in very difficult conditions” - head of the CCD after Zelensky and Trump's meeting

After a dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that “everything is still on the table” and “Ukraine is defending its own interests in very difficult conditions.

Politics • February 28, 07:14 PM • 24702 views

Statements about the almost beginning of the offensive on Sumy are propaganda work of the Russian Federation - NSDC Center for Political Studies

The head of the NSDC denied rumors of a possible Russian offensive on Sumy due to the lack of necessary forces and means. The situation on the border is localized with regular actions of the enemy's subversive reconnaissance groups.

Politics • February 28, 01:42 PM • 19488 views

"No breakthrough occurred": NSDC CCD explained the situation in Novenke area in border area of Sumy region and Russians' plan

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine explained the situation in the Novenke area on the border area of Sumy region.

War • February 28, 10:49 AM • 24109 views

Russia will use ceasefire to prepare new aggression - CPJ

The head of the NSDC's CDC said that Russia sees the ceasefire as a pause to further destabilize Ukraine. He emphasized the need to control the Russian military-industrial complex and support national groups in Russia.

War • February 27, 03:14 PM • 23409 views

New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose

The US sanctions package of January 8, 2025, against the Russian tanker fleet could cost Russia up to 1. 5% of GDP. Elvira Nabiullina has already assessed the impact of the restrictions that are just beginning to take effect.

Economy • February 27, 01:53 PM • 28965 views

One million for Ukrainians for returning: the CPA responded to rumors

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Information Center denied the information about the development of a resolution to pay one million hryvnias to Ukrainians for returning from abroad. Earlier, this information was spread and then denied by MP Honcharenko.

Society • February 26, 01:41 PM • 39569 views

Whether the term for booking farm workers was extended: the Minister explained

The Ministry has extended the deadline for booking agricultural workers until March 31. To get the extension, you must meet three criteria, including a minimum salary of UAH 20 thousand.

Economy • February 26, 10:55 AM • 102361 views

Kovalenko commented on the attack on the port of Tuapse: an important strategic object of the Russian Federation is under attack

The seaport in Tuapse, one of the largest cargo ports in Russia on the Black Sea, was attacked. The facility is used for military logistics and has an important oil terminal.

War • February 26, 09:14 AM • 23466 views

Russia is changing its tactics of using drones - CCD

The Russian occupiers have started launching drones at lower altitudes and are testing reinforced antennas against electronic warfare. Last night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 177 Shahed drones from 6 directions.

War • February 26, 07:19 AM • 23760 views
Exclusive

Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation

The Tabletochki Foundation warns of the risks of administrative restrictions on drug prices. Restrictions may lead to the withdrawal of drugs from the market and the switch to less effective analogues.

Economy • February 21, 10:19 AM • 189699 views

Russia uses English-language accounts in X against US interests - CPJ

The Center for Countering Disinformation has identified a network of English-language accounts on X that spread Kremlin propaganda. Analysts have identified the main narratives and tools for influencing the US audience.

War • February 20, 01:50 PM • 29700 views

Maidan cases: work continues to confirm the influence of Russian special services on representatives of the Ukrainian authorities

Prosecutors are investigating 57 criminal proceedings regarding crimes on Maidan in 2013-2014. The involvement of 21 FSB officers and former high-ranking Ukrainian officials in high treason has been established.

Politics • February 20, 01:37 PM • 30409 views

Demchenko: No large-scale attempt of Russian invasion of Sumy region was recorded

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine did not record any attempts of a large-scale Russian invasion in Sumy region. Putin's statements about Russian troops breaking through the border turned out to be disinformation.

War • February 20, 09:38 AM • 27952 views

“9 types of ascorbic acid for quantity": how Ukrainians met the list of TOP-100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has published a list of drugs whose prices will be reduced by 30% starting March 1. The list includes “fungicides” and medicines without proven efficacy, but no essential drugs.

Society • February 19, 05:49 PM • 34342 views
Exclusive

“It's populism": doctor criticizes the list of TOP-100 drugs that will become 30% cheaper

Anesthesiologist Ivan Chernenko called the reduction of prices for the top 100 most popular drugs in Ukraine populism. According to him, the list includes ineffective drugs instead of the really necessary ones.

Economy • February 19, 04:22 PM • 143619 views

General Staff denies information about Russian breakthrough in Kursk region

Russian troops are spreading disinformation about a breakthrough in the Ukrainian defense in the Kursk region. In reality, 12 combat clashes were recorded, and all enemy attempts to advance were repelled.

War • February 19, 03:45 PM • 22757 views

Kovalenko: Putin lied about the offensive from Kursk region, enemy subversive group destroyed on the border

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine but was destroyed. Putin's statement about a large-scale offensive from the Kursk region turned out to be disinformation.

War • February 19, 02:48 PM • 28027 views

Russia is not doing anything that would indicate preparations to end active hostilities - CPJ

The head of the CPD said that Russia is not preparing to end hostilities, but rather is building up its military capabilities. This comes amid reports of possible agreements between the United States and Russia on a peace plan.

War • February 19, 12:07 PM • 70875 views
Exclusive

Manual regulation of prices for medicines will lead to delays in the supply of imported drugs, their shortage and rise in price - Patients of Ukraine

“Patients of Ukraine warns about the risks of manual regulation of drug prices, which may cause delays in supplies and shortages. Experts suggest alternative solutions, including parallel imports.

Economy • February 19, 08:16 AM • 288847 views

Trump did not call Zelensky “incompetent” - refutation of fake news

The National Security and Defense Council denied fake information about Trump's statements about Zelenskyy's incompetence. Trump only mentioned the rating of the President of Ukraine.

Politics • February 18, 10:29 PM • 97910 views