ukenru
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 3656 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 8520 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 21918 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 53526 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 38290 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 33106 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 31052 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21540 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19805 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24381 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Publications
Exclusives
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 10088 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 5914 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 22706 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 15233 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 8130 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 45332 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 48460 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 43771 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 70701 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 68519 views
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 14760 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 53526 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 26051 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 37518 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 50814 views
Occupiers deprive Crimeans of any possibility of self-government - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The Russian authorities transferred the powers to register real estate in occupied Crimea to a federal structure - Roskadastr. This deprives local gauleiters of any opportunity to dispose of the peninsula's assets.

Occupiers deprive Crimeans of any possibility of self-government - CPD

The Russian authorities have finally deprived the gauleiters of occupied Crimea of the right to register real estate, transferring these powers to a federal structure - Roskadastr. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to the law signed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the property and powers of the "local authorities" were to be transferred to federal bodies by December 31 of this year. At the same time, cadastral cases, coordinate registers, all real estate documents, archives, etc., are transferred to federal ownership.

Despite the fact that the powers of the "local occupation administration" regarding real estate in Crimea were rather nominal, the Kremlin still methodically deprives locals of any opportunities to dispose of the peninsula's assets and make independent decisions.

- indicated in the CPD.

They add that despite the declared federalism, in practice, the Kremlin deprives the residents of the occupied territories of any rights. At the same time, decisions regarding all aspects of their lives and all resources of the occupied territories are made only in Moscow.

Recall

In Alushta, the water crisis is deepening due to worn-out networks and constant accidents, but the occupation authorities, instead of repairs, blame the population for "excessive consumption." This prepares the ground for a sharp increase in tariffs and the cancellation of water supply schedules.

At the site of "Yanukovych's dacha": investigators found a new Putin's palace in occupied Crimea worth over 10 billion rubles30.12.25, 16:40 • 3278 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Real estate
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Crimea