The Russian authorities have finally deprived the gauleiters of occupied Crimea of the right to register real estate, transferring these powers to a federal structure - Roskadastr. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to the law signed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the property and powers of the "local authorities" were to be transferred to federal bodies by December 31 of this year. At the same time, cadastral cases, coordinate registers, all real estate documents, archives, etc., are transferred to federal ownership.

Despite the fact that the powers of the "local occupation administration" regarding real estate in Crimea were rather nominal, the Kremlin still methodically deprives locals of any opportunities to dispose of the peninsula's assets and make independent decisions. - indicated in the CPD.

They add that despite the declared federalism, in practice, the Kremlin deprives the residents of the occupied territories of any rights. At the same time, decisions regarding all aspects of their lives and all resources of the occupied territories are made only in Moscow.

Recall

In Alushta, the water crisis is deepening due to worn-out networks and constant accidents, but the occupation authorities, instead of repairs, blame the population for "excessive consumption." This prepares the ground for a sharp increase in tariffs and the cancellation of water supply schedules.

