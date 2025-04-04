Google Play

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13437 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23633 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61952 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209250 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120110 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308071 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213280 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243989 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128044 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209250 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388096 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252495 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308071 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1330 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12319 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42459 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70555 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56436 views
“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map

The Kyiv Digital app has launched an online map of accessibility with information on barrier-free entry and other amenities. More than 1,200 facilities have already been marked on the map, and their number will continue to grow.

Kyiv • February 26, 03:19 PM • 35673 views

How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation

Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.

News of the World • February 16, 11:45 AM • 48265 views
Exclusive

Chinese AI DeepSeek has passed the market test, but it is not known what is under the hood - Ministry of Digital Transformation

DeepSeek has been verified by the App Store and Google Play, but its security is still being analyzed. According to Borniakov, the app has been verified by marketplaces and is unlikely to contain spyware.

Politics • February 4, 04:05 PM • 119937 views

DeepSeek hype: what you should know about the app and whether it is safe

Chinese AI application DeepSeek has overtaken ChatGPT in the US App Store and caused a drop in tech stocks. Experts warn of privacy risks due to data storage on servers in China.

Technologies • January 29, 10:08 AM • 124795 views

“Reserve+ is used by 3.5 million people - Defense Ministry

The Reserve+ app is used by 3. 5 million Ukrainians every day. The new version now allows you to update your contact information without a physical visit to a local recruitment center.

Society • December 21, 01:59 PM • 21468 views

Data refinement service has been launched in Reserve+

The Reserve+ app now allows users to update their personal data in the Oberig register. Users will be able to update their phone, email, and address no more than once every 7 days.

Society • December 20, 04:27 PM • 21428 views

Amazon and Meta donate $1 million each to Trump's inauguration - what's behind it?

Tech giants Amazon and Meta have each donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund. The companies are seeking to establish relations with the future US president after years of tension.

News of the World • December 13, 07:44 AM • 20239 views

Google Play stops cooperation with russian developers

Google has announced the end of cooperation with developers from russia on the Google Play platform as of December 26. russian developers will lose the opportunity to receive revenue from the sale of applications and subscriptions.

News of the World • December 13, 12:43 AM • 17125 views

Georgia launches social network for pro-European protesters

Developer Nick Shelia created the MNT social network to coordinate pro-European protests in Georgia. The app helps filter out disinformation and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

News of the World • December 12, 06:45 PM • 18654 views

The military can now track the status of reports through the Army+ app: step-by-step instructions

The Ministry of Defense has introduced a function to track the status of reports in the Army+ app. Servicemen will receive notifications of status changes and will be able to control each stage of document approval.

War • December 10, 05:12 PM • 19627 views

“Reserve+ has launched a job search function in the Ukrainian Defense Forces: how it works

The Reserve+ app has a recruiting service for finding vacancies in the military. The system selects positions based on the user's skills, providing detailed information about brigades and their command.

War • October 18, 01:08 PM • 17396 views

Russian Rutube app removed from Google Play

Russian video hosting service Rutube has become unavailable for download from Google Play in Russia. Rutube representatives confirmed that the app can now be installed only in the US, calling it a “funny mix-up.

News of the World • October 2, 12:26 PM • 13526 views

PlayStation network down for more than 10 hours: online play impossible, Sony still looking for a solution

The PlayStation network has suffered a large-scale outage, making it impossible for PS4 and PS5 users to play online. Sony has confirmed the problem and is working to resolve it, but the time when the service will be restored is still unknown.

Technologies • October 1, 09:21 AM • 11269 views

Google Play and App Store block 31 online casino apps at the request of the Ministry of Finance

At the request of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Google Play blocked 19 online casino applications, and the App Store blocked 12. Fedorov called on citizens to report any illegal casino apps they find.

Technologies • September 19, 06:20 PM • 19315 views

The Ministry of Defense: 1.1 thousand electronic reports have already been submitted through “Army+”

123 military units have implemented the procedure for submitting electronic reports through Army+. The app allows you to submit reports in minutes, having the same legal force as paper reports.

War • August 15, 05:30 PM • 31022 views

In less than a day, we have already had 20 thousand successful downloads of "Army+" - Ministry of Defense

The Army+ mobile application for military personnel was launched on August 9. In less than a day, it received 20,000 successful downloads, which is a record for such systems in the Ukrainian military.

Society • August 9, 07:32 AM • 30767 views
Exclusive

Natural and directive: Ministry of Defense on ways to implement "Army+" in units

The Ministry of Defense prefers a natural rollout of the Army+ app in military units. The maximum coverage of the Armed Forces is expected by the end of the year, with an emphasis on the leadership of brigade commanders in this process.

War • August 8, 03:36 PM • 104811 views

Defense Ministry assures that military data is not stored in the Army+ system

The Army+ app does not store personal data of the military. If the device is captured by the enemy, the administrator can block the account and delete all data. The app's security is constantly monitored and improved.

War • August 8, 03:26 PM • 23931 views

The Ministry of Defense: 3.2 million Ukrainians have already updated their credentials

During the week of July 1-7, another 569,397 Ukrainians updated their military records through the Reserve+ application, territorial recruitment centers (TCCs) or assembly points (APs), bringing the total number of updates to almost 3. 2 million as of July 7, 2024.

Society • July 7, 05:56 PM • 55811 views

More than 323 thousand Ukrainians have updated their credentials this week - Ministry of Defense

During the week of June 24-30, more than 323,000 more Ukrainians updated their military registration data via the Reserve+ app, TCCs or ASCs, bringing the total number of updates to almost 2. 6 million as of June 30.

Society • June 30, 04:30 PM • 16177 views

In Ukraine, 1.5 million citizens have already updated their data through the Reserve+ application

1. 5 million citizens updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application, with more than 233,000 updates made through ASCs and 208,000 through TECs and JVs, according to the Defense Ministry.

Society • June 17, 03:10 PM • 33566 views

MP Osadchuk: Places in the queue to the shopping malls and joint ventures are being sold for UAH 1000 in Kyiv

MP Andriy Osadchuk said that in Kyiv, places in the queues to the TCC and JV are sold for 1,000 hryvnias.

Society • May 20, 02:10 PM • 19602 views

Reserve+ application launched, but people liable for military service face problems

Reserve+, a mobile application created by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists, is experiencing problems with downloading, updating data, authorization and regional availability, according to user posts on social media.

Society • May 18, 07:08 AM • 76071 views

"Reserve+": the Ministry of Defense showed how the application for updating credentials looks like

The Ministry of Defense is launching a mobile application called Reserve+ for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists who can update their credentials online or offline at local recruiting offices or administrative service centers.

Society • May 17, 12:03 PM • 21471 views

Theft Detection Lock: Google announces new feature to protect phones from theft using AI

Google has announced Theft Detection Lock, an AI-based feature for Android that locks the phone when it detects theft-related movements and makes stolen devices unusable.

Technologies • May 16, 12:06 PM • 22998 views

TikTok CEO expects to defeat US restrictions: "We're not going anywhere"

TikTok's CEO hopes to defeat the US restrictions on the app, arguing that "we're not going anywhere" and that the facts and the Constitution are on their side.

News of the World • April 24, 03:42 PM • 26767 views

State Duma considers creating a system that will monitor children's activity on the Internet - rosmedia

The Russian government is considering a proposal to create a unified system for monitoring children's Internet activity. The system would be integrated into Russian online services and provide parents with data on how their children use the Internet.

News of the World • January 30, 01:52 PM • 55030 views