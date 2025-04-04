The Kyiv Digital app has launched an online map of accessibility with information on barrier-free entry and other amenities. More than 1,200 facilities have already been marked on the map, and their number will continue to grow.
Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.
DeepSeek has been verified by the App Store and Google Play, but its security is still being analyzed. According to Borniakov, the app has been verified by marketplaces and is unlikely to contain spyware.
Chinese AI application DeepSeek has overtaken ChatGPT in the US App Store and caused a drop in tech stocks. Experts warn of privacy risks due to data storage on servers in China.
The Reserve+ app is used by 3. 5 million Ukrainians every day. The new version now allows you to update your contact information without a physical visit to a local recruitment center.
The Reserve+ app now allows users to update their personal data in the Oberig register. Users will be able to update their phone, email, and address no more than once every 7 days.
Tech giants Amazon and Meta have each donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund. The companies are seeking to establish relations with the future US president after years of tension.
Google has announced the end of cooperation with developers from russia on the Google Play platform as of December 26. russian developers will lose the opportunity to receive revenue from the sale of applications and subscriptions.
Developer Nick Shelia created the MNT social network to coordinate pro-European protests in Georgia. The app helps filter out disinformation and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
The Ministry of Defense has introduced a function to track the status of reports in the Army+ app. Servicemen will receive notifications of status changes and will be able to control each stage of document approval.
The Reserve+ app has a recruiting service for finding vacancies in the military. The system selects positions based on the user's skills, providing detailed information about brigades and their command.
Russian video hosting service Rutube has become unavailable for download from Google Play in Russia. Rutube representatives confirmed that the app can now be installed only in the US, calling it a “funny mix-up.
The PlayStation network has suffered a large-scale outage, making it impossible for PS4 and PS5 users to play online. Sony has confirmed the problem and is working to resolve it, but the time when the service will be restored is still unknown.
At the request of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Google Play blocked 19 online casino applications, and the App Store blocked 12. Fedorov called on citizens to report any illegal casino apps they find.
123 military units have implemented the procedure for submitting electronic reports through Army+. The app allows you to submit reports in minutes, having the same legal force as paper reports.
The Army+ mobile application for military personnel was launched on August 9. In less than a day, it received 20,000 successful downloads, which is a record for such systems in the Ukrainian military.
The Ministry of Defense prefers a natural rollout of the Army+ app in military units. The maximum coverage of the Armed Forces is expected by the end of the year, with an emphasis on the leadership of brigade commanders in this process.
The Army+ app does not store personal data of the military. If the device is captured by the enemy, the administrator can block the account and delete all data. The app's security is constantly monitored and improved.
During the week of July 1-7, another 569,397 Ukrainians updated their military records through the Reserve+ application, territorial recruitment centers (TCCs) or assembly points (APs), bringing the total number of updates to almost 3. 2 million as of July 7, 2024.
During the week of June 24-30, more than 323,000 more Ukrainians updated their military registration data via the Reserve+ app, TCCs or ASCs, bringing the total number of updates to almost 2. 6 million as of June 30.
1. 5 million citizens updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application, with more than 233,000 updates made through ASCs and 208,000 through TECs and JVs, according to the Defense Ministry.
MP Andriy Osadchuk said that in Kyiv, places in the queues to the TCC and JV are sold for 1,000 hryvnias.
Reserve+, a mobile application created by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists, is experiencing problems with downloading, updating data, authorization and regional availability, according to user posts on social media.
The Ministry of Defense is launching a mobile application called Reserve+ for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists who can update their credentials online or offline at local recruiting offices or administrative service centers.
Google has announced Theft Detection Lock, an AI-based feature for Android that locks the phone when it detects theft-related movements and makes stolen devices unusable.
TikTok's CEO hopes to defeat the US restrictions on the app, arguing that "we're not going anywhere" and that the facts and the Constitution are on their side.
The Russian government is considering a proposal to create a unified system for monitoring children's Internet activity. The system would be integrated into Russian online services and provide parents with data on how their children use the Internet.