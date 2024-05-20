MP Osadchuk: Places in the queue to the shopping malls and joint ventures are being sold for UAH 1000 in Kyiv

Andriy Osadchuk, a member of the Voice party, said that in Kyiv there is a practice of selling places in queues at the military registration and enlistment center, where people liable for military service wait in long lines to update their data or register. The service costs 1000 UAH, reports UNN.

"Unbreakable. Yesterday (May 17 - ed.), a manager of a shopping center in Kyiv complained to me that the queue outside the shopping center was being sold. For 1000 UAH...", wrote on Osadchuk's Facebook page.

In the comments under the post, men complain that they often have to queue early in the morning, starting at 5:00.

AddendumAddendum

On May 18, the Ministry of Defense launched a new electronic queue system for TCCs and JVs.

Also on May 18, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a mobile application "Reserve+" for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. The application is already available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

More than 450 thousand Ukrainians have updated their military registration data in the "Reserve+" application, a slightly smaller number of people have done so in the TCC and JVs and Administrative Service Centers.