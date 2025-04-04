The largest milk producer in Georgia, Kvartsli baga, fed livestock with chicken manure, which led to the discovery of antibiotics in milk. Toxins were found in the products of “Soplis Nobati”.
Citizens of Ukraine will be able to stay in Georgia without a visa for only one year. For those who entered before February 24, 2025, the term has been extended until 2026.
The Georgian Parliament has approved the law on "foreign agents", despite public disapproval. The law regulates the registration and financing of agents of foreign influence, similar to FARA in the United States.
French photojournalist Jerome Shobo, who covered the protests in Tbilisi, was denied entry to Georgia. RSF condemned the decision, considering it a punishment for covering pro-European demonstrations.
"Georgian Dream" has initiated amendments that allow the court to ban parties with identical goals to those already banned. The opposition fears a return to a one-party system.
Georgian photographers condemned the victory of a TASS photographer at World Press Photo for a series about protests in Tbilisi. They consider it an insult, given TASS's support for the Russian Federation's aggression.
Police detained three people near the Georgian Parliament. Students tried to set up chairs for the protesters, which provoked disputes and detentions.
The Prosecutor General's Office has notified the organizer of the "gathering" and two "thieves in law" of suspicion of spreading criminal influence. The suspects organized a "gathering" and coordinated criminal influence in Ukraine.
A court in Georgia found Saakashvili guilty of illegally crossing the border and sentenced him to 4. 6 years in prison. Saakashvili's total term of imprisonment is 12.5 years.
Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in prison in the “jacket case”. He was found guilty of embezzling 9 million lari from the state budget for personal purposes.
In northeastern Georgia, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4 was recorded with its epicenter near Tianeti, 63 km from Tbilisi. This is the second earthquake in the country today, the first occurred in the morning in the territory of Armenia.
Protests "Women Against the Regime" are taking place in Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi. Protesters are speaking out against the imprisonment of journalist Mzia Amaglobeli and demanding adherence to the Constitution.
Mass protests are taking place in Tbilisi and other cities in Georgia to mark 100 days of anti-government demonstrations. Protesters are demanding early parliamentary elections and the release of detained activists.
Estonia has imposed a travel ban on 55 citizens of Georgia due to human rights violations. The list includes deputies, judges, police officers, and athletes involved in the persecution of protesters.
Sofia Golichenko and Artem Darensky won silver medals at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Hungary. The Ukrainian pair scored 164.06 points, second only to the Georgian duo.
Poland announced the start of deportation of foreign criminals in the first week of March. In 2024, foreigners are suspected of 5% of all crimes in the country.
Western Georgia is suffering from heavy snowfall, with snow depths exceeding 50 cm in Batumi and about a meter in mountainous Adjara. Schools have been canceled, transportation and utilities have been disrupted.
Alexander Stubb presented a plan for the peace process, including sanctions pressure and a ceasefire. The plan is based on Finland's experience and envisages preserving Ukraine's independence without concessions on EU and NATO membership.
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen said that opening the border with Russia is currently unrealistic due to security threats. He emphasized that trust has been lost due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and ultimatums to Europe.
A massive rally in support of Ukraine was held on Prague's Old Town Square with the participation of President Petr Pavel. Similar rallies were also held in Brno and Brussels, and one in Pilsen is scheduled for February 24.
In the Georgian city of Batumi, an anti-war action by Russians took place on the third anniversary of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine. Participants spoke out against the Putin regime and organized a "Solidarity Chain" in support of Ukraine.
The conservative New York Post has published an article with 10 key points about the war in Ukraine. The publication refutes Trump's statements about Zelensky and emphasizes that Putin is the real dictator.
In 2024, more than 1. 8 million Russians visited Georgia, accounting for 25% of all foreign visits. The majority of visitors are men aged 31-45, with a minimal difference between Russian entries and departures.
February 20 marks the Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, when 48 protesters were killed in the center of Kyiv. In total, 107 Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred gave their lives for democratic values and the European future of Ukraine.
The volume of remittances to Georgia in January 2025 decreased by 8. 5% due to a 62% drop in remittances from the country. The largest volumes come from the US and Italy, with the EU accounting for 45.1%.
President of the European Council Costa insists on the EU's participation in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia poses a global threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire European security.
The Ukrainian national team took 4th place at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2025 in Georgia. The team won 5 medals, including Maria Khokhelko's gold in short track speed skating and victories in biathlon and figure skating.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the holding of “early presidential elections” in the occupied territory of Abkhazia on February 15, 2025. Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of Georgia and demands the liberation of the occupied territories.
Egor Kurtzev, 15, became the figure skating champion at the European Youth Olympic Festival. The athlete scored 130.15 points in the free skate program, beating an Estonian and a Swiss.
The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.