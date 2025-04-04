$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15775 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28811 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64837 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213891 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122650 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391927 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310795 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131928 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213891 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391927 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254369 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310795 views
News by theme

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

The largest milk producer in Georgia, Kvartsli baga, fed livestock with chicken manure, which led to the discovery of antibiotics in milk. Toxins were found in the products of “Soplis Nobati”.

Economy • April 3, 06:59 PM • 18585 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Citizens of Ukraine will be able to stay in Georgia without a visa for only one year. For those who entered before February 24, 2025, the term has been extended until 2026.

Politics • April 3, 01:29 PM • 161123 views

In Georgia, the law against "foreign agents", an analogue of which operates in the USA, has been finally approved

The Georgian Parliament has approved the law on "foreign agents", despite public disapproval. The law regulates the registration and financing of agents of foreign influence, similar to FARA in the United States.

News of the World • April 1, 12:11 PM • 9296 views

Filmed protests in Tbilisi: French journalist not allowed into Georgia

French photojournalist Jerome Shobo, who covered the protests in Tbilisi, was denied entry to Georgia. RSF condemned the decision, considering it a punishment for covering pro-European demonstrations.

News of the World • March 31, 06:13 PM • 23896 views

The ruling party of Georgia has initiated amendments that will prevent opposition leaders from creating new parties

"Georgian Dream" has initiated amendments that allow the court to ban parties with identical goals to those already banned. The opposition fears a return to a one-party system.

News of the World • March 31, 05:06 PM • 21563 views

Georgian photographers accused World Press Photo of legitimizing Russian propaganda

Georgian photographers condemned the victory of a TASS photographer at World Press Photo for a series about protests in Tbilisi. They consider it an insult, given TASS's support for the Russian Federation's aggression.

News of the World • March 29, 05:06 PM • 39697 views

Police detained three protesters near the Georgian Parliament because of chairs

Police detained three people near the Georgian Parliament. Students tried to set up chairs for the protesters, which provoked disputes and detentions.

News of the World • March 21, 07:57 PM • 13230 views

Prosecutors have notified criminal leaders of suspicion of organizing a "gathering"

The Prosecutor General's Office has notified the organizer of the "gathering" and two "thieves in law" of suspicion of spreading criminal influence. The suspects organized a "gathering" and coordinated criminal influence in Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 01:33 PM • 25362 views

Saakashvili was sentenced to another 4.5 years in prison for illegal border crossing

A court in Georgia found Saakashvili guilty of illegally crossing the border and sentenced him to 4. 6 years in prison. Saakashvili's total term of imprisonment is 12.5 years.

News of the World • March 17, 08:38 AM • 82146 views

Saakashvili received 9 years in prison in the budget embezzlement case

Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in prison in the “jacket case”. He was found guilty of embezzling 9 million lari from the state budget for personal purposes.

Politics • March 12, 07:19 AM • 19449 views

A second earthquake occurred in Georgia today: what is known about the tremors

In northeastern Georgia, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4 was recorded with its epicenter near Tianeti, 63 km from Tbilisi. This is the second earthquake in the country today, the first occurred in the morning in the territory of Armenia.

News of the World • March 8, 05:59 PM • 24360 views

"Women Against the Regime": protest actions will take place in three cities of Georgia

Protests "Women Against the Regime" are taking place in Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi. Protesters are speaking out against the imprisonment of journalist Mzia Amaglobeli and demanding adherence to the Constitution.

News of the World • March 8, 04:39 PM • 22018 views

100 days of protests in Georgia: why thousands of people have taken to the streets again

Mass protests are taking place in Tbilisi and other cities in Georgia to mark 100 days of anti-government demonstrations. Protesters are demanding early parliamentary elections and the release of detained activists.

News of the World • March 7, 07:15 PM • 22899 views

Estonia has banned entry to 55 citizens of Georgia: among them are deputies and athletes.

Estonia has imposed a travel ban on 55 citizens of Georgia due to human rights violations. The list includes deputies, judges, police officers, and athletes involved in the persecution of protesters.

News of the World • March 3, 05:36 PM • 20723 views

Ukrainian figure skaters win silver at the World Junior Championships

Sofia Golichenko and Artem Darensky won silver medals at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Hungary. The Ukrainian pair scored 164.06 points, second only to the Georgian duo.

Sports • March 1, 08:14 PM • 32507 views

Poland to start deporting foreign criminals in March

Poland announced the start of deportation of foreign criminals in the first week of March. In 2024, foreigners are suspected of 5% of all crimes in the country.

News of the World • February 28, 06:33 AM • 21774 views

Snow disaster in Georgia: buses stopped in Batumi, schools and airport closed

Western Georgia is suffering from heavy snowfall, with snow depths exceeding 50 cm in Batumi and about a meter in mountainous Adjara. Schools have been canceled, transportation and utilities have been disrupted.

News of the World • February 24, 02:30 PM • 27586 views

President of Finland proposes a plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war

Alexander Stubb presented a plan for the peace process, including sanctions pressure and a ceasefire. The plan is based on Finland's experience and envisages preserving Ukraine's independence without concessions on EU and NATO membership.

Politics • February 24, 11:05 AM • 23427 views

Finland will not open the border with Russia: defense minister explains the reasons

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen said that opening the border with Russia is currently unrealistic due to security threats. He emphasized that trust has been lost due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and ultimatums to Europe.

War • February 24, 06:10 AM • 28826 views

Rallies in support of Ukraine held in Prague and Brussels

A massive rally in support of Ukraine was held on Prague's Old Town Square with the participation of President Petr Pavel. Similar rallies were also held in Brno and Brussels, and one in Pilsen is scheduled for February 24.

Society • February 23, 11:22 PM • 33964 views

In Georgia, Russians held a rally against the war in Ukraine

In the Georgian city of Batumi, an anti-war action by Russians took place on the third anniversary of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine. Participants spoke out against the Putin regime and organized a "Solidarity Chain" in support of Ukraine.

War • February 23, 08:57 PM • 26505 views

Pro-Trump publication urges not to confuse Putin with Zelensky: NYP writes

The conservative New York Post has published an article with 10 key points about the war in Ukraine. The publication refutes Trump's statements about Zelensky and emphasizes that Putin is the real dictator.

War • February 21, 03:52 PM • 29361 views

Every fourth visitor to Georgia in 2024 was a citizen of the Russian Federation

In 2024, more than 1. 8 million Russians visited Georgia, accounting for 25% of all foreign visits. The majority of visitors are men aged 31-45, with a minimal difference between Russian entries and departures.

News of the World • February 20, 05:14 PM • 51000 views

Today Ukraine celebrates the Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred

February 20 marks the Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, when 48 protesters were killed in the center of Kyiv. In total, 107 Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred gave their lives for democratic values and the European future of Ukraine.

Society • February 20, 04:05 AM • 33739 views

Statistics on remittances to Georgia: decreasing from Russia, increasing from other countries

The volume of remittances to Georgia in January 2025 decreased by 8. 5% due to a 62% drop in remittances from the country. The largest volumes come from the US and Italy, with the EU accounting for 45.1%.

News of the World • February 17, 05:54 PM • 31188 views

EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa

President of the European Council Costa insists on the EU's participation in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia poses a global threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire European security.

War • February 17, 09:02 AM • 41924 views

Ukraine sets a historic record at the 2025 Winter UEFA EURO in Georgia

The Ukrainian national team took 4th place at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2025 in Georgia. The team won 5 medals, including Maria Khokhelko's gold in short track speed skating and victories in biathlon and figure skating.

Sports • February 16, 05:52 PM • 40302 views

Ukraine does not recognize “elections” in Abkhazia, Russia must vacate occupied territories - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the holding of “early presidential elections” in the occupied territory of Abkhazia on February 15, 2025. Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of Georgia and demands the liberation of the occupied territories.

War • February 15, 10:54 AM • 24233 views

Yegor Kurtzev wins gold medal in figure skating at the 2025 UEFA World Championships

Egor Kurtzev, 15, became the figure skating champion at the European Youth Olympic Festival. The athlete scored 130.15 points in the free skate program, beating an Estonian and a Swiss.

Sports • February 14, 07:00 PM • 59361 views

European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia and recognizes Zurabishvili as legitimate

The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.

News of the World • February 13, 03:21 PM • 55888 views