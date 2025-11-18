"Five minutes to dictatorship": Georgia rapidly turns away from Western course – Reuters

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
04:46 PM • 4432 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 15122 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 29020 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 18206 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 21274 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 24771 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 24815 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31228 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25020 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58957 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
70%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanketPhotoVideoNovember 18, 07:46 AM • 24049 views
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 23091 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 28624 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 25905 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 14218 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 14286 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 29022 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 86412 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 116575 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 107630 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Boris Pistorius
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Spain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 1568 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 1904 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 25951 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 28669 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34678 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
ATACMS

"Five minutes to dictatorship": Georgia rapidly turns away from Western course – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

Georgia's ruling party is tightening its grip, which analysts estimate is leading the country towards a one-party dictatorship. Almost all opposition leaders are imprisoned, and the economy is shifting towards Russia and China.

"Five minutes to dictatorship": Georgia rapidly turns away from Western course – Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, is rapidly consolidating control, which, according to analysts and European diplomats, is leading the country towards a one-party dictatorship and moving it away from its Euro-Atlantic path. Today, almost all major opposition leaders in Georgia are in prison or under criminal prosecution, and the authorities are seeking to ban three main opposition groups. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

This month, the European Union stated that Georgia is a candidate for membership "in name only," and the EU ambassador in Tbilisi noted that the country is no longer on the path to joining the bloc.

No chance: Georgia rejected the possibility of transferring Saakashvili to Ukraine18.11.25, 11:52 • 3226 views

Veterans of Georgian politics are shocked by the speed of change. Former Deputy Foreign Minister Sergi Kapanadze said: "We are now five minutes away from a one-party dictatorship."

Critics argue that the founder of Georgian Dream, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, is building a full-fledged authoritarian regime because he does not want to "lose power," which democratization according to EU standards requires.

"They might make the wrong choice": ruling party wants to take away Georgians' right to vote abroad17.11.25, 19:46 • 2970 views

Meanwhile, Georgia's economy is shifting towards Russia and China: the share of oil imports from Russia has increased from 8% in 2012 to 45% today. In addition, a Chinese company won the contract to build a key deep-water port on the Black Sea, displacing a Western consortium.

The Georgian Dream authorities justify their actions by the need for "stability" and protecting the country from "inciting war" by opposition forces. Opponents, however, call the repressions fabricated.

Georgia to abolish Anti-Corruption Bureau and Data Protection Service17.11.25, 16:04 • 2500 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Georgian Dream
Bidzina Ivanishvili
Reuters
Tbilisi
European Union
Black Sea
China
Georgia