The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.
Mikheil Kavelashvili announced a possible reset of relations with the United States after Trump's victory. Earlier, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia and imposed sanctions against the Georgian Dream.
Today, rallies in support of prisoners of conscience will be held in five cities of Georgia. Participants of all the marches will gather near the parliament, such actions will be held every Friday.
Republican Joe Wilson invited Salome Zurabishvili to Trump's inauguration in 2025. Zurabishvili refuses to step down as president until new parliamentary elections are called in Georgia.
The President of Ukraine addressed the European Council on the situation in Georgia. Zelenskyy said that the Russian-controlled Georgian government refuses to cooperate with the EU and works in favor of Putin.
Lithuania and Estonia imposed sanctions on 17 Georgian politicians and officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The reason was the suppression of protests and human rights violations in Georgia.
Protesters brought and burned a coffin with the image of pro-Russian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili outside the Georgian parliament building. This happened against the background of protests against the results of the parliamentary elections.
The NSDC imposed 10-year sanctions against 19 representatives of the Georgian government, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The sanctions were imposed on politicians who support Putin's policies.
MEPs have called on the European Commission to impose sanctions against the leadership of the Georgian Dream because of the authoritarian seizure of power. The Baltic states have already agreed to impose national sanctions against the suppression of protests in Georgia.
In the Georgian capital, demonstrators burned an effigy of the chairman of the Georgian Dream party and threw fireworks at the parliament building. Through the broken windows, fireworks got inside, which led to a fire.
Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba draws parallels between the actions of the Georgian authorities and the Yanukovych regime. The former head of Ukrainian diplomacy warns Georgians against losing their freedom and being absorbed by Russia.
The European Parliament has adopted a resolution condemning the parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 26 due to numerous violations. The EU is demanding repeated elections and sanctions against Georgian officials, including the Prime Minister.
Mikhail Kavelashvili has been nominated as a presidential candidate from the ruling Georgian Dream party. For the first time, the president of Georgia will be elected not by the population, but by the Electoral College on December 14.
A large-scale protest against the results of the parliamentary elections, which the opposition considers to be fraudulent, takes place in the center of Tbilisi. Protesters with the flags of the EU and Georgia demand new elections.
Bidzina Ivanishvili announced his intention to ban the activities of the opposition if he wins the parliamentary elections. He accused the opposition of “war crimes” and promised to bring them to justice.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili calls for active participation in the October 26 elections. She promises to withdraw anti-European laws and hold talks on EU accession if pro-European forces win.
Kakha Kaladze said he did not trust European banks after Ivanishvili's “robbery”. According to the declaration, the mayor of Tbilisi withdrew funds from foreign banks last year.
Salome Zurabishvili calls on Bidzina Ivanishvili to explain her position on deviating from the Western course. The president accuses the authorities of fulfilling Ivanishvili's order and isolating the country.
The founder of Georgia's ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, refused to meet with U. S. Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien because his funds were frozen by a Swiss bank on suspicion of Russian origin.
Georgia's prime minister has announced that the country's parliament will pass a controversial law on "foreign agents" tomorrow despite protests, escalating tensions over the legislation that has been criticized as repressive.
Civil society activist Nata Peradze was sentenced to 5 days in jail for throwing paint on an icon in Tbilisi's Sameba Church depicting a meeting between Stalin and Matrona of Moscow, although the icon was behind glass and was not damaged; the image of Stalin will now be removed and replaced.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has officially nominated Irakli Kobakhidze to replace Irakli Garibashvili as Georgia's prime minister. Parliament will vote on the new prime minister and his cabinet next week.
Irakli Garibashvili has resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia, and a new Prime Minister is expected to be named on February 1.
