Bidzina Ivanishvili

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7354 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15011 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56111 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198963 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114842 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377855 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301912 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212470 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243527 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254763 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia and recognizes Zurabishvili as legitimate

The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.

News of the World • February 13, 03:21 PM • 55888 views

“Our values coincide": Georgian President continues to hope for Donald Trump

Mikheil Kavelashvili announced a possible reset of relations with the United States after Trump's victory. Earlier, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia and imposed sanctions against the Georgian Dream.

News of the World • February 4, 06:25 PM • 26552 views

Solidarity marches with those detained during protests announced in Georgia

Today, rallies in support of prisoners of conscience will be held in five cities of Georgia. Participants of all the marches will gather near the parliament, such actions will be held every Friday.

News of the World • January 24, 01:52 PM • 23044 views

Georgian President Zurabishvili receives invitation to Trump's inauguration

Republican Joe Wilson invited Salome Zurabishvili to Trump's inauguration in 2025. Zurabishvili refuses to step down as president until new parliamentary elections are called in Georgia.

News of the World • December 27, 07:15 PM • 24667 views

Zelensky calls on the EU to put pressure on Ivanishvili over Georgia's rejection of European integration

The President of Ukraine addressed the European Council on the situation in Georgia. Zelenskyy said that the Russian-controlled Georgian government refuses to cooperate with the EU and works in favor of Putin.

Politics • December 19, 03:00 PM • 16320 views

Lithuania expands sanctions list: 17 more Georgian politicians are banned

Lithuania and Estonia imposed sanctions on 17 Georgian politicians and officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The reason was the suppression of protests and human rights violations in Georgia.

News of the World • December 15, 09:17 PM • 19430 views

A coffin with the image of the oligarch Ivanishvili was burned near the Georgian parliament

Protesters brought and burned a coffin with the image of pro-Russian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili outside the Georgian parliament building. This happened against the background of protests against the results of the parliamentary elections.

News of the World • December 9, 07:47 PM • 28240 views

Kobakhidze, Ivanishvili and others: who among Georgia's top officials are on Ukraine's sanctions list

The NSDC imposed 10-year sanctions against 19 representatives of the Georgian government, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The sanctions were imposed on politicians who support Putin's policies.

Politics • December 5, 09:04 AM • 18784 views

MEPs call on European Commission to impose sanctions against Georgian Dream leaders

MEPs have called on the European Commission to impose sanctions against the leadership of the Georgian Dream because of the authoritarian seizure of power. The Baltic states have already agreed to impose national sanctions against the suppression of protests in Georgia.

Society • December 2, 07:30 AM • 18148 views

Protests in Tbilisi: a fire broke out in the parliament building

In the Georgian capital, demonstrators burned an effigy of the chairman of the Georgian Dream party and threw fireworks at the parliament building. Through the broken windows, fireworks got inside, which led to a fire.

News of the World • November 30, 08:30 PM • 43229 views

Kuleba compared modern Georgia with Ukraine in 2013: what the ex-minister meant

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba draws parallels between the actions of the Georgian authorities and the Yanukovych regime. The former head of Ukrainian diplomacy warns Georgians against losing their freedom and being absorbed by Russia.

Society • November 29, 09:22 AM • 19579 views

European Parliament does not recognize the results of Elections in Georgia and demands sanctions against the authorities-resolution

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution condemning the parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 26 due to numerous violations. The EU is demanding repeated elections and sanctions against Georgian officials, including the Prime Minister.

News of the World • November 28, 12:01 PM • 14935 views

Ex-Manchester City player becomes Georgian presidential candidate

Mikhail Kavelashvili has been nominated as a presidential candidate from the ruling Georgian Dream party. For the first time, the president of Georgia will be elected not by the population, but by the Electoral College on December 14.

News of the World • November 27, 10:03 AM • 16799 views

Tbilisi protests against election fraud: what's happening in the city center

A large-scale protest against the results of the parliamentary elections, which the opposition considers to be fraudulent, takes place in the center of Tbilisi. Protesters with the flags of the EU and Georgia demand new elections.

News of the World • November 4, 04:14 PM • 19896 views

“Georgian Dream threatens to ban the opposition if it wins the election

Bidzina Ivanishvili announced his intention to ban the activities of the opposition if he wins the parliamentary elections. He accused the opposition of “war crimes” and promised to bring them to justice.

News of the World • October 23, 11:20 PM • 22982 views

Georgian President promises to repeal pro-Russian laws if opposition wins - media

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili calls for active participation in the October 26 elections. She promises to withdraw anti-European laws and hold talks on EU accession if pro-European forces win.

News of the World • October 14, 01:12 PM • 11597 views

After European banks “robbed” Ivanishvili: Tbilisi mayor says he closed his foreign accounts

Kakha Kaladze said he did not trust European banks after Ivanishvili's “robbery”. According to the declaration, the mayor of Tbilisi withdrew funds from foreign banks last year.

News of the World • September 30, 06:44 PM • 24420 views

Georgian president summons Ivanishvili to open debate: why

Salome Zurabishvili calls on Bidzina Ivanishvili to explain her position on deviating from the Western course. The president accuses the authorities of fulfilling Ivanishvili's order and isolating the country.

News of the World • August 5, 06:57 PM • 26690 views

Founder of Georgia's ruling party refuses to meet with State Department representative

The founder of Georgia's ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, refused to meet with U. S. Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien because his funds were frozen by a Swiss bank on suspicion of Russian origin.

News of the World • May 14, 07:33 AM • 21818 views

Georgian PM says parliament will adopt law on "foreign agents" tomorrow

Georgia's prime minister has announced that the country's parliament will pass a controversial law on "foreign agents" tomorrow despite protests, escalating tensions over the legislation that has been criticized as repressive.

News of the World • May 13, 05:29 PM • 27443 views

Poured paint on an icon of Stalin: activist arrested for 5 days in Georgia

Civil society activist Nata Peradze was sentenced to 5 days in jail for throwing paint on an icon in Tbilisi's Sameba Church depicting a meeting between Stalin and Matrona of Moscow, although the icon was behind glass and was not damaged; the image of Stalin will now be removed and replaced.

Society • February 2, 01:44 PM • 22528 views

Irakli Kobakhidze is officially nominated for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia

The ruling Georgian Dream party has officially nominated Irakli Kobakhidze to replace Irakli Garibashvili as Georgia's prime minister. Parliament will vote on the new prime minister and his cabinet next week.

News of the World • February 1, 03:25 PM • 24551 views

Garibashvili has resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia. His successor will be officially announced on February 1

Irakli Garibashvili has resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia, and a new Prime Minister is expected to be named on February 1.

News of the World • January 30, 08:42 PM • 26385 views

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announces his resignation

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili resigns.

News of the World • January 29, 01:39 PM • 26591 views