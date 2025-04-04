The educational app Mriya plans to introduce artificial intelligence in the first half of 2025. AI will help students with educational content and reduce the bureaucratic burden on teachers.
Beta testing of the Mriya educational app has been completed in Ukrainian schools, where teachers have given 560,000 marks. Fedorov announced the expansion of the app's functionality to preschool education and universities by 2025.
The commander of the transport aircraft reported on the condition of the second AN-225 Mriya. The main parts of the aircraft were built 30 years ago and are in good condition, with 30% of the work remaining to be done.
Representatives of 20 countries visited the destroyed gostomel airport and the blown-up Romanovsky bridge in Irpen. The purpose of the visit was to develop mechanisms for restoring the transport infrastructure of Ukraine.
Kyiv residents commemorated 1000 days of Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression near the Motherland monument. The participants of the rally lit 1000 candles in memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine.
The President published a video dedicated to the 1000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The video shows the moments of struggle, destruction and achievements of Ukrainians during this period.
November 9 marks the Day of the Guinness Book of Records, which includes about 200 Ukrainian achievements. Among them are the largest airplane, the longest hair, and the strongest woman on the planet.
President of Finland Alexander Stubb visited the destroyed Antonov airport in Gostomel, where Ukrainian soldiers showed him the sites of fierce battles and the remains of the world's largest transport aircraft, Mriya, destroyed by Russian occupiers.
Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced plans to further digitalize Ukraine's judicial system by updating the e-court concept and adding electronic enforcement documents to the Diia app.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the need for structural changes in the company and stricter regulation of artificial intelligence systems following controversy over biased and absurd responses from Google chatbots.
The former Antonov officials face up to 15 years in prison because their actions led to the temporary seizure of the airfield and the destruction of the An-225 aircraft.
Ukraine is launching an educational app called Mriya, which will use artificial intelligence to check videos for inappropriate content and teach children how to benefit from artificial intelligence.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine has announced plans to increase teacher salaries by 21% and a large-scale reform of higher education as priorities in the government's action plan until 2024.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine has announced plans to create this year an analog of the Diia digital service for civil servants to speed up their work and improve its quality and transparency.
The Government of Ukraine has approved a regulation that defines the tasks, functions, components and procedure of the educational mobile application Mriya to ensure equal access to knowledge for Ukrainians.