Antonov An-225 Mriya

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13279 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23331 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61787 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208957 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119961 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387835 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307893 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213252 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243973 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254979 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127784 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208957 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387835 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252373 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307893 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1208 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12270 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42267 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70377 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56262 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

Antonov An-225 Mriya

News by theme

Mriya is going to implement AI within six months: what will change in the educational app

The educational app Mriya plans to introduce artificial intelligence in the first half of 2025. AI will help students with educational content and reduce the bureaucratic burden on teachers.

Society • December 30, 12:14 PM • 22150 views

Mriya app was tested in schools across Ukraine - Fedorov

Beta testing of the Mriya educational app has been completed in Ukrainian schools, where teachers have given 560,000 marks. Fedorov announced the expansion of the app's functionality to preschool education and universities by 2025.

Politics • December 26, 10:07 AM • 26245 views

The second Mriya: Dmytro Antonov says the plane is 70% ready

The commander of the transport aircraft reported on the condition of the second AN-225 Mriya. The main parts of the aircraft were built 30 years ago and are in good condition, with 30% of the work remaining to be done.

War • December 21, 05:46 PM • 36440 views

Participants of the International Transport Forum visited Kiev region: Kravchenko showed the consequences of Russian aggression

Representatives of 20 countries visited the destroyed gostomel airport and the blown-up Romanovsky bridge in Irpen. The purpose of the visit was to develop mechanisms for restoring the transport infrastructure of Ukraine.

War • November 30, 03:27 PM • 32545 views

1000 candles lit near Motherland in Kyiv

Kyiv residents commemorated 1000 days of Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression near the Motherland monument. The participants of the rally lit 1000 candles in memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

Society • November 19, 08:12 PM • 28736 views

The sounds of explosions and the destroyed Mriya: Zelenskyy publishes video to mark 1000 days of struggle against Russia

The President published a video dedicated to the 1000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The video shows the moments of struggle, destruction and achievements of Ukrainians during this period.

War • November 19, 07:21 AM • 15242 views

November 9: Guinness World Records Day

November 9 marks the Day of the Guinness Book of Records, which includes about 200 Ukrainian achievements. Among them are the largest airplane, the longest hair, and the strongest woman on the planet.

UNN Lite • November 9, 11:28 AM • 105824 views

He saw the sites of the fiercest battles and the destroyed Mriya: the President of Finland visited Gostomel

President of Finland Alexander Stubb visited the destroyed Antonov airport in Gostomel, where Ukrainian soldiers showed him the sites of fierce battles and the remains of the world's largest transport aircraft, Mriya, destroyed by Russian occupiers.

War • April 3, 12:58 PM • 25360 views

Fedorov announces plans for further digitalization of the court: some services will be available online and in Diia

Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced plans to further digitalize Ukraine's judicial system by updating the e-court concept and adding electronic enforcement documents to the Diia app.

Politics • February 28, 08:43 AM • 23185 views

Google will make structural changes due to the risks posed by AI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the need for structural changes in the company and stricter regulation of artificial intelligence systems following controversy over biased and absurd responses from Google chatbots.

Technologies • February 28, 08:11 AM • 25084 views

SBU completes investigation into Mriya destruction: Antonov execs face up to 15 years in prison

The former Antonov officials face up to 15 years in prison because their actions led to the temporary seizure of the airfield and the destruction of the An-225 aircraft.

War • February 27, 05:39 PM • 50507 views

Educational app "Mriya" will contain AI-reviewed videos and recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence - Fedorov

Ukraine is launching an educational app called Mriya, which will use artificial intelligence to check videos for inappropriate content and teach children how to benefit from artificial intelligence.

Society • February 27, 02:46 PM • 31952 views

Government's action plan for this year provides for a 21% increase in payments to educators - Shmyhal

The Prime Minister of Ukraine has announced plans to increase teacher salaries by 21% and a large-scale reform of higher education as priorities in the government's action plan until 2024.

Economy • February 16, 04:38 PM • 29525 views

This year they plan to create an analog of "Diia" for civil servants - Shmyhal

The Prime Minister of Ukraine has announced plans to create this year an analog of the Diia digital service for civil servants to speed up their work and improve its quality and transparency.

Economy • February 16, 03:05 PM • 26040 views

The Government Approves Regulations on the Functioning of the Educational Application "Mriya"

The Government of Ukraine has approved a regulation that defines the tasks, functions, components and procedure of the educational mobile application Mriya to ensure equal access to knowledge for Ukrainians.

Politics • February 16, 02:14 PM • 19588 views