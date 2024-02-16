ukenru
Government's action plan for this year provides for a 21% increase in payments to educators - Shmyhal

Government's action plan for this year provides for a 21% increase in payments to educators - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29479 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine has announced plans to increase teacher salaries by 21% and a large-scale reform of higher education as priorities in the government's action plan until 2024.

The government's action plan for 2024 envisages a large-scale reform of higher education and a 21% increase in payments to educators. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Shmyhal noted that education is the fifth priority of the Government Plan for 2024, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers today.

"Payments to Ukrainian educators will be increased by 21% this year," Shmyhal said.

He also said that a large-scale reform of higher education will take place this year. "We are completely changing the approach. This also applies to the specialties in which the state will pay for education. This also applies to tuition fees. We will launch state grants. The goal is that 60% of students will receive various types of state support," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The government is allocating UAH 2.5 billion to equip shelters in educational institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the regulation on the functioning of the educational mobile application Mriya.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

