The Netherlands is providing Ukraine with 25 YPR armored tracked vehicles to evacuate the wounded. The country has already allocated more than €10 billion in military aid, of which about €6 billion has been implemented.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1690 occupants, 7 tanks, 29 artillery systems and other enemy equipment were destroyed.
The 93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade repelled a large-scale mechanized assault near Klishchiyivka. 12 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed, including 6 T-72 tanks and 6 BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, and the battle lasted 4 hours.
Schemas has published a list of Ukrainian officials who agreed on the sale of the last two Tu-95MS bombers in 2011. Among them are Viktor Baloga and Inna Yemelyanova, who currently hold public positions.
The British Ministry of Defense assessed the state of the Russian army after 1000 days of war.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has updated data on enemy losses. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1460 soldiers, 30 armored combat vehicles and 9 tanks. The total losses of Russian troops reached 683,040.
During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1530 occupants, 13 tanks and other equipment. The total losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 22 to October 18, 24 amounted to about 675,800 soldiers, 9027 tanks and thousands of other pieces of equipment.
The General Staff reports 191 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy launched 90 attacks.
Photos of a Russian oil depot in the occupied port of Feodosia after a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces have emerged. The fire was extinguished for almost a week, 12 tanks were damaged, 8 of which were destroyed, and buildings on the territory of the facility also burned down.
The losses of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine amounted to about 637,010 people. They also destroyed 8691 tanks and thousands of other pieces of enemy military equipment.
Chinese companies export military equipment to Belarusian companies under sanctions. Belarusian companies, in turn, have close ties with Russia and supply it with weapons.