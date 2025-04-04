$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13644 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24040 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62183 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209652 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120325 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388492 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308332 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213329 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244014 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254992 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128398 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209652 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388492 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252684 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308332 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1498 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42738 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70817 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56664 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

T-72

Soviet/Russian main battle tank
News by theme

The Netherlands hands over 25 YPR infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine for transportation of wounded

The Netherlands is providing Ukraine with 25 YPR armored tracked vehicles to evacuate the wounded. The country has already allocated more than €10 billion in military aid, of which about €6 billion has been implemented.

War • February 12, 11:37 PM • 100509 views

The Russian army has decreased by another 1690 occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1690 occupants, 7 tanks, 29 artillery systems and other enemy equipment were destroyed.

War • December 28, 06:30 AM • 39589 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a large-scale attack of the occupiers near Klishchiyivka: what happened there

The 93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade repelled a large-scale mechanized assault near Klishchiyivka. 12 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed, including 6 T-72 tanks and 6 BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, and the battle lasted 4 hours.

War • December 27, 10:08 PM • 22254 views

The media named the Ukrainian officials who agreed on the sale of the last Tu-95s

Schemas has published a list of Ukrainian officials who agreed on the sale of the last two Tu-95MS bombers in 2011. Among them are Viktor Baloga and Inna Yemelyanova, who currently hold public positions.

Politics • November 27, 03:48 PM • 18869 views

British intelligence assesses the quality of the Russian army after 1000 days of war

The British Ministry of Defense assessed the state of the Russian army after 1000 days of war.

War • November 21, 04:22 PM • 22988 views

Plus 1460 occupants, 30 armored combat vehicles and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has updated data on enemy losses. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1460 soldiers, 30 armored combat vehicles and 9 tanks. The total losses of Russian troops reached 683,040.

War • October 23, 05:00 AM • 19880 views

Plus 1530 occupants and 13 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1530 occupants, 13 tanks and other equipment. The total losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 22 to October 18, 24 amounted to about 675,800 soldiers, 9027 tanks and thousands of other pieces of equipment.

War • October 18, 04:48 AM • 23467 views

The number of combat engagements along the frontline increased to 191, the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

The General Staff reports 191 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy launched 90 attacks.

War • October 17, 08:55 PM • 22706 views

Burnt tanks and foam in the lakes: photos of the oil depot in Feodosia, destroyed by the Defense Forces, have appeared

Photos of a Russian oil depot in the occupied port of Feodosia after a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces have emerged. The fire was extinguished for almost a week, 12 tanks were damaged, 8 of which were destroyed, and buildings on the territory of the facility also burned down.

War • October 14, 08:18 AM • 13595 views

Plus 1130 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine amounted to about 637,010 people. They also destroyed 8691 tanks and thousands of other pieces of enemy military equipment.

War • September 18, 04:03 AM • 28527 views

China supplies military equipment to Belarus, which produces weapons for the Russian army - media

Chinese companies export military equipment to Belarusian companies under sanctions. Belarusian companies, in turn, have close ties with Russia and supply it with weapons.

News of the World • July 26, 01:25 PM • 20566 views