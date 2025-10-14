Russia is experiencing a serious armored crisis: the war in Ukraine has depleted its tank reserves, but Moscow is actively increasing the production of new T-90s and preparing for a potential conflict with NATO. This is stated in the RMF24 material, writes UNN.

Details

Three decades ago, Russia inherited the world's largest tank fleet from the USSR. In 2020, Moscow had about 12,000 tanks – twice as many as the US, including T-72, T-80, and T-90, as well as over 7,300 Cold War-era vehicles in Russian armored vehicles burned in Bucha in 2022

Russian armored vehicles, burned in Bucha in 2022.

However, with the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the losses turned out to be catastrophic. Currently, according to The National Interest, Russia has only 2,887 tanks in storage, of which less than a quarter are combat-ready. Among them are less than 100 modern T-80s, and the rest are outdated T-62s, T-64s, and early T-72s. Massive armored column attacks have virtually ceased, giving way to small groups of infantry.

Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISW

The Russian industry is responding to the crisis: "Uralvagonzavod" plans to increase T-90 production by 80% by 2028, and also launch a new modification of the T-90M2. By 2029, more than 1,100 new and modernized tanks are expected to be produced. For this, Russia will circumvent sanctions and purchase precision equipment from Europe.

At the same time, the Kremlin's army is adapting to modern warfare without the massive use of armored vehicles, developing new tactics and training for operations in the air and on the ground. Experts emphasize that even without a full restoration of its tank fleet, Russia could pose a threat to NATO before 2036, using the experience gained in the Ukrainian theater of war.

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine - ISW