Russia is in an armored crisis, but is preparing for war with NATO by building up armored vehicles - Polish media

Exclusive
11:53 AM
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISWOctober 14, 02:36 AM • 12230 views
"Unable to play with optimal squad": Rebrov commented on Ukraine's victory over AzerbaijanOctober 14, 03:01 AM • 8168 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 14, 04:29 AM • 27745 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York06:35 AM • 5748 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 17477 views
Publications
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 51274 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 51301 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 58702 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 55061 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Gaza Strip
Europe
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 24824 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 29555 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 31041 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 30724 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 58160 views
Actual
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times
Time (magazine)

Russia is in an armored crisis, but is preparing for war with NATO by building up armored vehicles - Polish media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

Russia is experiencing an armored crisis due to the war in Ukraine, but is actively increasing the production of new T-90 tanks. Moscow plans to produce more than 1,100 new and modernized tanks by 2029, circumventing sanctions to purchase equipment.

Russia is in an armored crisis, but is preparing for war with NATO by building up armored vehicles - Polish media

Russia is experiencing a serious armored crisis: the war in Ukraine has depleted its tank reserves, but Moscow is actively increasing the production of new T-90s and preparing for a potential conflict with NATO. This is stated in the RMF24 material, writes UNN.

Details

Three decades ago, Russia inherited the world's largest tank fleet from the USSR. In 2020, Moscow had about 12,000 tanks – twice as many as the US, including T-72, T-80, and T-90, as well as over 7,300 Cold War-era vehicles in Russian armored vehicles burned in Bucha in 2022

Russian armored vehicles, burned in Bucha in 2022.
Russian armored vehicles, burned in Bucha in 2022.

However, with the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the losses turned out to be catastrophic. Currently, according to The National Interest, Russia has only 2,887 tanks in storage, of which less than a quarter are combat-ready. Among them are less than 100 modern T-80s, and the rest are outdated T-62s, T-64s, and early T-72s. Massive armored column attacks have virtually ceased, giving way to small groups of infantry.

Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISW14.10.25, 05:36 • 12304 views

The Russian industry is responding to the crisis: "Uralvagonzavod" plans to increase T-90 production by 80% by 2028, and also launch a new modification of the T-90M2. By 2029, more than 1,100 new and modernized tanks are expected to be produced. For this, Russia will circumvent sanctions and purchase precision equipment from Europe.

At the same time, the Kremlin's army is adapting to modern warfare without the massive use of armored vehicles, developing new tactics and training for operations in the air and on the ground. Experts emphasize that even without a full restoration of its tank fleet, Russia could pose a threat to NATO before 2036, using the experience gained in the Ukrainian theater of war.

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine - ISW12.10.25, 05:21 • 12336 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
T-72
T-90
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Europe
United States
Ukraine