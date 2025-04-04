$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13649 views

06:32 PM • 24047 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62187 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209660 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120327 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388501 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308339 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213331 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244014 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254992 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128403 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209660 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388501 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252689 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308339 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12399 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42744 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70823 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56665 views
News by theme

AFU fighters showed the spectacular destruction of a Russian T-90M tank by drones in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, AFU fighters destroyed an enemy T-90M tank with drones, and also hit another tank. Crews of the "Achilles" regiment destroyed enemy equipment in the areas of Kupyansk and Dvorichna.

War • April 1, 02:12 AM • 11281 views
Exclusive

“The pride of the Russian defense industry": Ukrainian military destroyed Russian T-90M tanks worth more than $200 million

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed about 100 Russian T-90M Proryv-3 tanks. The defense forces have also captured at least 7 such tanks, including trophies from the Kursk region.

War • December 13, 08:08 AM • 174631 views

Western sanctions force Russia to use low-quality components in military equipment

Russian Geran-2 drones massively fail due to poor-quality Chinese servomotors. New T-90M tanks are produced without laser sensors due to sanctions restrictions.

War • December 6, 12:13 PM • 20450 views

russia launched 4 missile strikes, 37 air strikes, and 376 kamikaze drone attacks over the past day

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, during which Russian occupants launched 4 missile attacks, 37 air strikes using 47 drones and 376 kamikaze attacks on Ukrainian positions.

War • May 22, 08:30 PM • 71565 views

Destroyed warehouses and equipment: border guards show how "Baba Yaga" drone destroys occupants on the left bank of Kherson region

Last week, Ukrainian border guards used a Baba Yaga attack drone to destroy five pieces of Russian equipment, including three trucks, an armored personnel carrier, a car, two field supply points and several enemy shelters in Kherson region.

War • April 16, 08:45 AM • 27873 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian T-90 tank in Donetsk sector

Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a Russian T-90 advanced tank during reconnaissance in the Donetsk sector using a drone, immobilizing the tank and wounding its commander and gunner.

War • April 16, 05:00 AM • 21539 views

Ukrainian Special Forces destroy two russian tanks and a group of occupants using drones in Donetsk region overnight

In the Donetsk region, Special Operations Forces drone operators destroyed two russian tanks (T-90 and T-72), two vehicles, an enemy dugout, killed five and wounded three enemy soldiers in one day of operations.

War • April 11, 03:27 PM • 23158 views

Ukrainian paratroopers repelled probably one of the most massive attacks in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Ukrainian troops repelled one of the most massive russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector, destroying 36 tanks, including a modern T-90, and 11 armored personnel carriers that tried to break through Ukrainian positions.

War • April 6, 03:54 PM • 34895 views

Despite thousands of lost tanks, russia has enough equipment for three more years of war - Reuters

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, russia has lost about three thousand tanks since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but its stockpile of equipment is still sufficient for a long war.

War • February 13, 01:07 PM • 78576 views