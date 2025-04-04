In Kharkiv region, AFU fighters destroyed an enemy T-90M tank with drones, and also hit another tank. Crews of the "Achilles"
regiment destroyed enemy equipment in the areas of Kupyansk and Dvorichna.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed about 100 Russian T-90M Proryv-3 tanks. The defense forces have also captured at least 7 such tanks, including trophies from the Kursk region.
Russian Geran-2 drones massively fail due to poor-quality Chinese servomotors. New T-90M tanks are produced without laser sensors
due to sanctions restrictions.
Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, during which Russian occupants launched 4 missile
attacks, 37 air strikes using 47 drones and 376 kamikaze attacks on Ukrainian positions.
Last week, Ukrainian border guards used a Baba Yaga attack drone to destroy five pieces of Russian equipment, including three
trucks, an armored personnel carrier, a car, two field supply points and several enemy shelters in Kherson region.
Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a Russian T-90 advanced tank during reconnaissance in the Donetsk sector using a drone,
immobilizing the tank and wounding its commander and gunner.
In the Donetsk region, Special Operations Forces drone operators destroyed two russian tanks (T-90 and T-72), two vehicles, an
enemy dugout, killed five and wounded three enemy soldiers in one day of operations.
Ukrainian troops repelled one of the most massive russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector, destroying 36 tanks, including a modern
T-90, and 11 armored personnel carriers that tried to break through Ukrainian positions.
According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, russia has lost about three thousand tanks since the start of its
full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but its stockpile of equipment is still sufficient for a long war.