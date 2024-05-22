russia launched 4 missile strikes, 37 air strikes, and 376 kamikaze drone attacks over the past day

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements took place. The occupiers launched 4 missile strikes, 37 air strikes with 47 drones, and 376 strikes with kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Details of the situation on the routes:

In the Kharkiv sector: 8 combat engagements took place, all in the area of Lyptsi and Starytsia villages. Fighting continues in the Pletenivka - Vovchansk area. The situation remains under control.

It is currently reported that the enemy lost 87 soldiers and 21 pieces of military equipment in the Kharkiv region, including two artillery systems that were completely destroyed.

In Kupyanske: Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted 22 terrorist attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Berestove and Makiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Liman sector: 6 enemy attacks were repelled today near Torske and Nevske. Occupants dropped 4 UAVs in the areas of Serebryanske forestry, Terny, Yampolivka and Ivanivka.

In Siverske: two enemy attacks continue in the vicinity of Vyymka. The situation is under control. Eight more enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske failed over the last day.

In Kramatorsk: 10 firefights took place. Defense forces held their positions. The enemy lost 58 people, a T-90 tank, two armored personnel carriers and four BMP-3s were destroyed, and two more BMP-3s were damaged.

In Pokrovske: the number of attacks increased to 25. Enemy assault groups and equipment are trying to break into our combat formations. The situation remains tense, with nine firefights taking place. According to available information, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

In the Kurakhove sector: fighting continues in the area of Heorhiivka. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked our troops 18 times in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka.

