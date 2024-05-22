Over a hundred combat engagements in the frontline, Russians conducted most attacks in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Over a hundred combat engagements in the frontline, Russians conducted most attacks in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff

Over a hundred combat engagements in the frontline, Russians conducted most attacks in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 105 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline on May 21, most of them in the Kupyansk sector.

Since the beginning of the day, May 21, 105 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The largest number of combat engagements so far has taken place in the Kupyansk sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy continues to attack along almost the entire front line - the total number of offensive and assault operations has already increased to 105. (...) The defense forces are responding flexibly to the occupiers' actions and are taking all necessary measures to deplete the offensive potential of Russian troops

- the General Staff emphasizes. 

In the Kharkiv sector, all 10 combat engagements took place in the area of Lyptsi village. One is still ongoing. The enemy concentrated all of today's air strikes in the areas of Vovchansk and Vilcha village. They were dropping tactical aerial vehicles. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Druzhelyubivka and Hrekivka. 

The first F16 maintenance specialists are already returning to Ukraine - Yevlash22.05.24, 14:17 • 16423 views

In the Liman sector , six enemy attacks near Torske and Nevske were repelled today. The Russian invaders dropped four unmanned aerial vehicles - one bomb each in the areas of Serebryanske forestry, Terny, Yampolivka and Ivanivka. 

In the Kramatorsk sector, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation increased to eight. The situation is under control. In addition, the occupants launched missiles near Novomykolaivka and dropped a guided aerial bomb near Shumy.

In the Siverskyi sector our troops are currently repelling three attacks near the villages of Bilohorivka and Vyymka. The enemy dropped three UAVs near Siversk and Hryhorivka. Three air strikes have already taken place in the sector today, involving the use of NARs and aerial bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 5 militants' attacks were repelled. Three more firefights continue in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka. The situation is under control. The enemy launched almost two dozen unguided aerial missiles near Druzhba, Pivnichne and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector 11 firefights continue, and 10 enemy attacks have already been repelled. Russian terrorists conducted air strikes in the areas of Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. The situation remains unchanged.

In the Kurakhove sector 18 combat engagements took place today. Fighting is ongoing near Heorhiivka.

The invaders transferred two more ships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk22.05.24, 13:01 • 92077 views

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to force our soldiers from the left bank of the Dnipro River seven times. The occupiers' losses are being clarified.

According to the General Staff, there were no major changes in other areas. 

Recall

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Stanislav Haider said that special attention was paid to air defense during the 22nd Ramstein meeting and that positive developments in the supply of relevant weapons to Ukraine are expected soon.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

