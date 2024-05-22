Over a hundred combat engagements in the frontline, Russians conducted most attacks in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, May 21, 105 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The largest number of combat engagements so far has taken place in the Kupyansk sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy continues to attack along almost the entire front line - the total number of offensive and assault operations has already increased to 105. (...) The defense forces are responding flexibly to the occupiers' actions and are taking all necessary measures to deplete the offensive potential of Russian troops - the General Staff emphasizes.

In the Kharkiv sector, all 10 combat engagements took place in the area of Lyptsi village. One is still ongoing. The enemy concentrated all of today's air strikes in the areas of Vovchansk and Vilcha village. They were dropping tactical aerial vehicles. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Druzhelyubivka and Hrekivka.

In the Liman sector , six enemy attacks near Torske and Nevske were repelled today. The Russian invaders dropped four unmanned aerial vehicles - one bomb each in the areas of Serebryanske forestry, Terny, Yampolivka and Ivanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation increased to eight. The situation is under control. In addition, the occupants launched missiles near Novomykolaivka and dropped a guided aerial bomb near Shumy.

In the Siverskyi sector our troops are currently repelling three attacks near the villages of Bilohorivka and Vyymka. The enemy dropped three UAVs near Siversk and Hryhorivka. Three air strikes have already taken place in the sector today, involving the use of NARs and aerial bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 5 militants' attacks were repelled. Three more firefights continue in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka. The situation is under control. The enemy launched almost two dozen unguided aerial missiles near Druzhba, Pivnichne and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector 11 firefights continue, and 10 enemy attacks have already been repelled. Russian terrorists conducted air strikes in the areas of Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. The situation remains unchanged.

In the Kurakhove sector 18 combat engagements took place today. Fighting is ongoing near Heorhiivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to force our soldiers from the left bank of the Dnipro River seven times. The occupiers' losses are being clarified.

According to the General Staff, there were no major changes in other areas.

