The first F16 maintenance specialists are already returning to Ukraine - Yevlash

Specialists in the maintenance of F-16 aircraft, studying abroad, began to return to Ukraine to pass on their experience. According to him, the first F-16 simulator provided by the Czech Republic has already arrived in Ukraine. This was announced by the press secretary of the Air Forces Ilya Yevlash on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Of course, there are never too many such specialists. Already the first specialists in this field have started to return back to Ukraine, where they can share their experience with our pilots who are in Ukraine, - Evlash says.

Details

According to him, the first F16 simulator is already available in Ukraine. It was provided to us by the Czech Republic.

This process is relentless and will continue continuously. Of course, the pilot who takes to the skies in an F16 fully trusts his life to the engineer who maintains and provides this aircraft. Since this work is key in the maintenance of such machines, - he added.

The speaker noted that the process of preparing the infrastructure for the F-16 continues.

Recall

Some Ukrainian pilots are already completing training on American F-16 aircraft. when the fighters arrive in Ukraine, the pilots will be ready to perform their tasks.