Dassault Mirage 2000

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13354 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23491 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61868 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209095 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120030 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387970 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307982 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213266 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243983 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127901 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209089 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387965 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307978 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1262 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12288 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42347 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70453 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56335 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

Dassault Mirage 2000

French jet fighter aircraft
News by theme

Zelenskyy on new appointments in the General Staff and Air Force: “Clear deadlines have been set for when the new management structure should deliver more results”

The President of Ukraine announced personnel reshuffles in the military aviation. The new appointments are intended to strengthen defense capabilities and improve the aviation component of the Defense Forces.

War • March 28, 09:55 PM • 19389 views

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are creating a separate vertical for the development of aviation - Umerov

A new vertical for the development of aviation will appear in the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Umerov has already appointed people who will oversee this area and has formed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers.

War • March 28, 05:53 PM • 38708 views

Mirage showed themselves very well, we will increase their number - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the French Mirage aircraft have performed well in protecting against Russian attacks. Ukraine plans to increase the number of these aircraft with the support of France.

War • March 26, 07:09 PM • 38930 views

France announced the allocation of a military aid package to Ukraine worth 2 billion euros

France will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 2 billion euros. It will include MILAN and MICA missiles, VAB armored vehicles, AMX-10RX, ammunition and more.

War • March 26, 06:58 PM • 24582 views

It will bypass enemy EW systems and perform extremely complex tasks: the Ministry of Defense spoke about the unique Raybird drone

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.

Technologies • March 19, 10:24 AM • 30274 views

France will order more Rafale fighter jets than planned - Macron

Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in orders for Rafale. France will continue to support Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots on Mirage aircraft.

News of the World • March 18, 02:30 PM • 12500 views

Ukraine may receive more Mirage-2000 fighters from third countries - Macron

France is considering the possibility of transferring additional Mirage-2000 fighters to Ukraine from third countries that use them. They will also accelerate the supply of missiles and drones.

War • March 17, 04:18 AM • 146552 views

First photos from the cockpit of the Mirage-2000: how French fighters are protecting Ukraine

Historical photos from the cockpit of French Mirage-2000 fighters have been published during the interception of X-101 cruise missiles in Ukrainian airspace. The attack took place on March 7, when the Russian Federation launched 261 missiles and drones at Ukraine.

War • March 7, 08:48 PM • 26182 views

Zelensky responded to the night attack by the Russian Federation on energy: the first steps towards peace must force Russia to stop such strikes

Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching 70 missiles and 200 drones. For the first time, F-16s and French Mirage-2000s participated in the defense of Ukrainian airspace. Zelensky emphasized that to achieve peace, it is necessary to force Russia to stop strikes on civilian objects.

War • March 7, 10:09 AM • 15968 views

34 out of 67 missiles and 100 out of 194 drones launched by Russia downed over Ukraine: F-16 and Mirage-2000 jointly defended Ukrainian skies for the first time

Russia attacked Ukraine with 261 aerial targets, including missiles and drones. Air defense forces shot down 134 targets, and for the first time, French Mirage-2000 participated in repelling the attack alongside F-16s.

War • March 7, 08:29 AM • 15514 views

Greek fighter jets in Ukraine: Le Monde writes about the possibility of F-16 Block 30 deliveries, military sources deny

Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.

Politics • February 17, 03:14 PM • 106703 views
Exclusive

“Experimental weapon” to destroy KABs: what it is and how it works - analyst's explanation

Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down a UAV over Zaporizhzhia using “experimental weapons”. The expert spoke about a comprehensive approach using electronic warfare, air defense and aviation to counter Russian guided bombs.

War • February 11, 08:06 AM • 111394 views

Footage of Ukrainian pilots training in France on Mirage 2000 was shown

The General Staff of the French Armed Forces has published footage of Ukrainian military pilots training on Mirage 2000 fighter jets. This is part of the French armed forces' support program for Ukraine.

Society • February 8, 09:42 AM • 71890 views

Ukraine receives first Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters - Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian Air Force receives the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Netherlands. Defense Minister Umerov said that the planes are already in Ukraine and will soon begin combat missions.

War • February 6, 01:56 PM • 56917 views

Mirage-2000 military aircraft crashes in India: what is known about the incident

A Mirage-2000 military aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh due to a technical malfunction. Both pilots managed to eject and suffered only minor injuries.

News of the World • February 6, 01:34 PM • 23172 views

The first French fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine

Ukraine received the first batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets. These are the first aircraft of this type to be delivered to the Ukrainian army as part of military aid from France.

War • February 6, 10:06 AM • 28910 views

When will Mirage 2000 appear in the sky over Ukraine - the answer of the French Foreign Minister

France plans to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025. This was announced by the Minister of the French Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu.

War • January 28, 10:19 AM • 40223 views

Ukraine to receive first Mirage fighter jets from France in January - media

The first three Mirage 2000-5F fighters will be delivered to Ukraine by January 20, 2025. In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive about ten aircraft equipped with SCALP-EG and Storm Shadow missiles.

War • January 4, 10:32 AM • 63148 views

Ukrainian pilots complete training on Mirage 2000-5F: what's next

The French training program for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5F has been completed in six months. Delivery of the fighters, armed with Scalp missiles and AASM bombs, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

War • December 25, 01:05 PM • 20178 views

Umerov says preparations to receive Mirage aircraft will begin soon

Defense Minister Umerov announces preparations to receive French Mirage 2000 fighter jets. Deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, as announced by the French Minister of the Armed Forces.

War • December 24, 02:27 PM • 18439 views

Ukraine will receive three Mirage 2000 aircraft from France at the beginning of the new year - La Tribune

France will deliver three Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. The fighter jets will be equipped with Scalp missiles and AASM bombs for air-to-ground combat missions.

War • October 23, 11:30 AM • 22004 views

Stefanchuk: “We expect new decisions on the supply of F-16 aircraft”

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announces that he expects new decisions on the supply of F-16s and other fighter jets. France promises to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft early in the new year and to train pilots.

Politics • October 21, 06:47 AM • 18909 views

France supports Victory Plan - Barrot

The French Foreign Minister announced his support for Ukraine's Victory Plan. France is ready to provide assistance in the military and civilian spheres.

War • October 19, 09:44 AM • 51782 views

Ukraine to receive first Mirage 2000 aircraft early next year - French Foreign Ministry

The French Foreign Minister announced the transfer of Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine from the beginning of the new year. France will also train Ukrainian pilots and repair the aircraft.

War • October 19, 09:28 AM • 26293 views

Ukraine is preparing to receive aircraft from France - Zelensky

President Zelenskyy announces preparations to receive aircraft from France. France plans to deliver Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025, but the exact number has not been announced.

War • October 17, 05:02 PM • 24804 views

France plans to deliver Mirage 2000 to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025 - Lecornu

The Minister of the French Armed Forces announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025. The planes will be equipped with new technology for air-to-ground combat and electronic warfare protection.

War • October 8, 07:39 AM • 27077 views

France completes training of the first group of Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft

A six-month training course for Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft has been completed in France. The French Air Force plans to train 26 Ukrainian pilots over the next two years.

War • September 20, 12:26 PM • 20270 views
Exclusive

F-16s will force russians to be careful in using tactical weapons that terrorize frontline zones with Kabami-expert

Military expert Valery Ryabykh believes that the presence of F16s in Ukraine will force russians to use tactical weapons more cautiously. He believes that he believes that Ukraine needs at least 5 brigades of such fighters.

War • August 5, 02:15 PM • 115141 views