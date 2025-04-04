Dassault Mirage 2000

The President of Ukraine announced personnel reshuffles in the military aviation. The new appointments are intended to strengthen defense capabilities and improve the aviation component of the Defense Forces.
A new vertical for the development of aviation will appear in the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Umerov has already appointed people who will oversee this area and has formed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the French Mirage aircraft have performed well in protecting against Russian attacks. Ukraine plans to increase the number of these aircraft with the support of France.
France will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 2 billion euros. It will include MILAN and MICA missiles, VAB armored vehicles, AMX-10RX, ammunition and more.
The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.
Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in orders for Rafale. France will continue to support Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots on Mirage aircraft.
France is considering the possibility of transferring additional Mirage-2000 fighters to Ukraine from third countries that use them. They will also accelerate the supply of missiles and drones.
Historical photos from the cockpit of French Mirage-2000 fighters have been published during the interception of X-101 cruise missiles in Ukrainian airspace. The attack took place on March 7, when the Russian Federation launched 261 missiles and drones at Ukraine.
Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching 70 missiles and 200 drones. For the first time, F-16s and French Mirage-2000s participated in the defense of Ukrainian airspace. Zelensky emphasized that to achieve peace, it is necessary to force Russia to stop strikes on civilian objects.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 261 aerial targets, including missiles and drones. Air defense forces shot down 134 targets, and for the first time, French Mirage-2000 participated in repelling the attack alongside F-16s.
Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.
Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down a UAV over Zaporizhzhia using “experimental weapons”. The expert spoke about a comprehensive approach using electronic warfare, air defense and aviation to counter Russian guided bombs.
The General Staff of the French Armed Forces has published footage of Ukrainian military pilots training on Mirage 2000 fighter jets. This is part of the French armed forces' support program for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force receives the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Netherlands. Defense Minister Umerov said that the planes are already in Ukraine and will soon begin combat missions.
A Mirage-2000 military aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh due to a technical malfunction. Both pilots managed to eject and suffered only minor injuries.
Ukraine received the first batch of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets. These are the first aircraft of this type to be delivered to the Ukrainian army as part of military aid from France.
France plans to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025. This was announced by the Minister of the French Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu.
The first three Mirage 2000-5F fighters will be delivered to Ukraine by January 20, 2025. In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive about ten aircraft equipped with SCALP-EG and Storm Shadow missiles.
The French training program for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5F has been completed in six months. Delivery of the fighters, armed with Scalp missiles and AASM bombs, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
Defense Minister Umerov announces preparations to receive French Mirage 2000 fighter jets. Deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, as announced by the French Minister of the Armed Forces.
France will deliver three Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. The fighter jets will be equipped with Scalp missiles and AASM bombs for air-to-ground combat missions.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announces that he expects new decisions on the supply of F-16s and other fighter jets. France promises to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft early in the new year and to train pilots.
The French Foreign Minister announced his support for Ukraine's Victory Plan. France is ready to provide assistance in the military and civilian spheres.
The French Foreign Minister announced the transfer of Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine from the beginning of the new year. France will also train Ukrainian pilots and repair the aircraft.
President Zelenskyy announces preparations to receive aircraft from France. France plans to deliver Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025, but the exact number has not been announced.
The Minister of the French Armed Forces announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025. The planes will be equipped with new technology for air-to-ground combat and electronic warfare protection.
A six-month training course for Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft has been completed in France. The French Air Force plans to train 26 Ukrainian pilots over the next two years.
Military expert Valery Ryabykh believes that the presence of F16s in Ukraine will force russians to use tactical weapons more cautiously. He believes that he believes that Ukraine needs at least 5 brigades of such fighters.