Ukraine may receive more Mirage-2000 fighters from third countries - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
France is considering the possibility of transferring additional Mirage-2000 fighters to Ukraine from third countries that use them. They will also accelerate the supply of missiles and drones.
Details
It is noted that the recent interception of a Russian missile by a Ukrainian Mirage 2000 has gained wide publicity. In this regard, Macron "did not rule out" the possibility of transferring additional fighters to Kyiv, including "from third countries that use them".
La Dépêche, citing Macron, reports that France is also working to accelerate the supply of missiles and drones that Ukraine has identified as priorities.
Recall
Emmanuel Macron said that russia does not show a sincere desire for peace and ignores ceasefire proposals. He called for joint US pressure on russia to achieve a ceasefire.
French President Emmanuel Macron intends to convince European Union countries to buy weapons from European manufacturers. He offers alternatives to the American Patriot and F-35.
