First photos from the cockpit of the Mirage-2000: how French fighters are protecting Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Historical photos from the cockpit of French Mirage-2000 fighters have been published during the interception of X-101 cruise missiles in Ukrainian airspace. The attack took place on March 7, when the Russian Federation launched 261 missiles and drones at Ukraine.
The Air Force showed the first photos from the cockpit of French Mirage-2000 fighters during operations in Ukrainian skies on March 7, reports UNN.
Historic photos from a Ukrainian pilot! The Mirage-2000 fighters of the Air Force, provided by France to Ukraine, are shooting down X-101 cruise missiles in Ukrainian skies during a Russian attack on March 7, 2025!
Recall
At night, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones, primarily targeting energy and civilian infrastructure. 261 – that’s how many missiles and drones Russia launched.
Due to the massive strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces activated military aviation. Fighters, air defense systems, and radar reconnaissance were put on alert. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the takeoff of MiG-31K and numerous missiles in the airspace.