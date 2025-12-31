"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"

$42.390.17
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 6346 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 10388 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10352 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 10661 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 11872 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 13779 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 26599 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 62217 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41411 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 11258 views
Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 31, 04:01 AM • 7170 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 15487 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 9620 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's order08:33 AM • 4934 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 52416 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 55058 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 49910 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 77240 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 74451 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
António Guterres
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 188 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 1062 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 2316 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 18346 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 62212 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Film

"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The publication notes that Kellogg found himself at the center of an internal conflict within the US administration due to disagreements on Ukraine policy.

"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"

US President Donald Trump reacted very sharply to the statements of his special representative for negotiations on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a "zealous and courageous leader." The American president called his subordinate an "idiot," UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that Kellogg found himself at the center of an internal conflict within the US administration due to disagreements on policy issues regarding Ukraine.

The situation escalated after a Fox News report, which cited Kellogg's social media post about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The special representative called the President of Ukraine a "zealous and courageous leader of a nation at war," which contrasted with Trump's position, who called Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections."

When Kellogg visited the Oval Office shortly after, the US president lashed out at him.

"So you're calling Zelenskyy zealous and courageous?" he said sharply, according to two officials.

"Sir, he is," Mr. Kellogg replied. "It's an existential struggle on Ukrainian soil for the survival of his nation. When was the last time an American president faced something like this? It was Abraham Lincoln."

Later, recounting the episode to other advisers, Trump muttered, "He's an idiot."

Media reported how Trump and Zelenskyy bonded over the "beauty of Ukrainian women"31.12.25, 14:17 • 608 views

Antonina Tumanova

Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Keith Kellogg
Fox News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine