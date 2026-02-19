Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch

Popular Chinese streamer Your Highness Qiao Biluo accidentally revealed her true face during a live broadcast due to a "beauty filter" glitch. The blogger shocked fans with her real appearance and paid the price for deceiving subscribers. This was reported by UNN with reference to 24 News HD.

Details

So, as the source reports, the influencer has already lost more than 140,000 subscribers. From the video, which was extracted from the celebrity's live broadcast, we see that at first she poses as a young girl, and then the filter that made her appearance "perfect" suddenly disappears, and the audience sees the Chinese media personality as she really is.

In particular, reality differs significantly from what the woman is like in life. She is much older than she demonstrated on social networks. As a result, the streamer lost not only 140,000 followers but also income due to this incident. Along with the drop in audience, her income from donations also decreased. Social media users criticized the streamer for misleading viewers.

