Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch

Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
305 resilience centers are already operating in Ukraine: details from the First LadyVideoFebruary 19, 03:17 AM • 8916 views
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJFebruary 19, 03:56 AM • 21746 views
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering DisinformationFebruary 19, 05:31 AM • 7668 views
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideo08:18 AM • 6742 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 5048 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 5494 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 32172 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 67696 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 43367 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 262 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 18530 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 26848 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 28088 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 32633 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Popular Chinese streamer Your Highness Qiao Biluo accidentally revealed her true face during a live broadcast due to a "beauty filter" glitch. The blogger lost over 140,000 subscribers and income from donations.

Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch

Popular Chinese streamer Your Highness Qiao Biluo accidentally revealed her true face during a live broadcast due to a "beauty filter" glitch. The blogger shocked fans with her real appearance and paid the price for deceiving subscribers. This was reported by UNN with reference to 24 News HD.

Details

So, as the source reports, the influencer has already lost more than 140,000 subscribers. From the video, which was extracted from the celebrity's live broadcast, we see that at first she poses as a young girl, and then the filter that made her appearance "perfect" suddenly disappears, and the audience sees the Chinese media personality as she really is.

In particular, reality differs significantly from what the woman is like in life. She is much older than she demonstrated on social networks. As a result, the streamer lost not only 140,000 followers but also income due to this incident. Along with the drop in audience, her income from donations also decreased. Social media users criticized the streamer for misleading viewers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported how Jennifer Lopez surprised fans by demonstrating her natural beauty without makeup. She showed how she applies cosmetics from her own JLo Beauty line.

Stanislav Karmazin

