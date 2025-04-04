In Paris, a driver refused to stop at the request of the police, provoking a chase. As a result of a collision with police cars, 11 people were injured, including 8 officers.
The French president said that Putin is not interested in peace and plans to intensify hostilities. Macron emphasized the need to force Russia to end the war and start negotiations under international law.
A deputy from Macron's party has introduced a bill to ban the packaging of water in plastic bottles of less than 0. 5 liters. The initiative was supported by environmental activists, but some citizens see it as an inconvenience.
An airplane crash involving two Mirage military aircraft occurs in the Meret-et-Moselle department in France. The search for the pilots has begun, no casualties have been reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
A fire that broke out on the spire of Rouen Cathedral in France has been completely extinguished, with no serious damage reported.
The far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, is projected to become the leading political force in France, but will not gain an absolute majority.
The Franco-German arms concern KINDS has agreed with President of Ukraine Zelensky to open a subsidiary in Ukraine for the production of military equipment, spare parts and ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
French President Emmanuel Macron will personally attend the global peace summit in Switzerland in a week and a half to expand France's political and diplomatic support for Ukraine.
A man with a knife attacked several people in the Lyon subway and injured them before being detained by police.
France declares a state of emergency in New Caledonia amid violence over electoral reform.
French President Emmanuel Macron called on European allies to be convincing and reliable in deterring Russia from continuing its offensive in Ukraine, warning that Europe must be ready to act and defend peace if Russia threatens its interests and security.
A detainee opened fire in a Paris police station, seriously wounding two officers after grabbing his service weapon during a search and then being wounded himself.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater strategic coordination and partnership between China and the EU amid disputes.
Former US President Donald Trump has been fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating an order prohibiting him from making public statements about witnesses and jurors in the criminal trial against him in New York.
French actor Gerard Depardieu has been detained in Paris on sexual assault charges and is being questioned following allegations by two women who say he touched them during filming in 2014 and 2021.
Ukrainian pilots are undergoing air combat training at an air base in France to prepare for the operation of F-16 fighter jets expected to arrive in Ukraine this summer.
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to ask Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in achieving an Olympic truce during Xi's upcoming visit to Paris in early May.
French President Emmanuel Macron says he will do "everything possible" to achieve an Olympic truce during the 2024 Olympics in Paris amid Russia's war against Ukraine, and reveals plans to move the opening ceremony to the Stade de France stadium if security threats arise.
russia summoned the french ambassador over "unacceptable" comments by french foreign Minister stéphane sejourne that Paris is no longer interested in negotiations with moscow.
70 kg of cannabis was found in the house of Jamila Habsawi, the mayor of the French city of Avallon, during a search conducted by gendarmes as part of an operation to combat drug trafficking.
Zelenskyy believes that putin may launch a ground operation in non-nuclear countries such as Moldova or the Baltic states to destabilize them and strengthen his negotiating position.
Ukraine has a "living" plan for a just peace, which envisages holding an inaugural peace summit with leaders of civilized states in Switzerland this spring to develop decisive steps to end the war with Russia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the shelling of Odesa during the visit of a foreign delegation to the city shows the inadequacy of russian leader vladimir putin's actions.
Zelenskyy believes that Macron has changed his position on Russia's "inevitable defeat" because Putin deceived him personally. Macron realized that protecting Ukraine means protecting France and Europe.
For Putin, a truce would be a way to catch his breath and restore the combat capability of his army, not real negotiations, Zelensky said, commenting on the Pope's proposal for talks.
Zelenskyy did not directly answer the question about the possibility of Ukraine receiving German Taurus cruise missiles, suggesting that Scholz should be asked about it.
President Zelenskyy said that 90% of European leaders support Ukraine, although some societies have different opinions, and that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban sometimes plays a dangerous game.
Four climbers were killed and three injured in an avalanche on the Puy de Dome mountain range in the French Alps.
France promises to provide up to €3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine in 2024 as part of a new security agreement signed by Macron and Zelenskiy.
France and Ukraine sign a bilateral security agreement during a meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Macron in Paris.