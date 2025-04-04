$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13287 views

06:32 PM • 23341 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61791 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208961 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119964 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387843 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307898 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213253 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243973 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254979 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
2m/s
54%
April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

02:15 PM • 127533 views
02:15 PM • 127792 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208965 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387848 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252380 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307902 views
07:44 PM • 1212 views

05:58 PM • 12271 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42278 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70385 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56270 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

BFM TV

In Paris, a chase broke out after a driver refused to stop: 8 police officers injured

In Paris, a driver refused to stop at the request of the police, provoking a chase. As a result of a collision with police cars, 11 people were injured, including 8 officers.

News of the World • March 22, 10:14 AM • 18379 views

Putin is not interested in peace and is not ready for negotiations - Macron

The French president said that Putin is not interested in peace and plans to intensify hostilities. Macron emphasized the need to force Russia to end the war and start negotiations under international law.

War • November 17, 10:58 PM • 68891 views

France proposes to ban plastic bottles up to 0.5 liters

A deputy from Macron's party has introduced a bill to ban the packaging of water in plastic bottles of less than 0. 5 liters. The initiative was supported by environmental activists, but some citizens see it as an inconvenience.

News of the World • October 15, 03:51 PM • 14776 views

Two Mirage military aircraft crash in France, search for pilots continues

An airplane crash involving two Mirage military aircraft occurs in the Meret-et-Moselle department in France. The search for the pilots has begun, no casualties have been reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

News of the World • August 14, 12:26 PM • 16653 views

Fire on the spire of Rouen Cathedral in France extinguished

A fire that broke out on the spire of Rouen Cathedral in France has been completely extinguished, with no serious damage reported.

Society • July 11, 09:20 PM • 19049 views

Polls show that far-right party of La Pen will not win an absolute majority

The far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, is projected to become the leading political force in France, but will not gain an absolute majority.

News of the World • July 5, 09:11 AM • 15459 views

Zelensky signed an agreement to establish a branch of the defense company KNDS in Ukraine

The Franco-German arms concern KINDS has agreed with President of Ukraine Zelensky to open a subsidiary in Ukraine for the production of military equipment, spare parts and ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

War • June 7, 11:36 AM • 22859 views

Macron to attend peace summit in Switzerland

French President Emmanuel Macron will personally attend the global peace summit in Switzerland in a week and a half to expand France's political and diplomatic support for Ukraine.

Politics • June 5, 05:37 PM • 42601 views

Man with a knife attacks people in the subway in Lyon, France

A man with a knife attacked several people in the Lyon subway and injured them before being detained by police.

Health • May 26, 08:30 PM • 25711 views

France declares a state of emergency in its overseas territory - New Caledonia

France declares a state of emergency in New Caledonia amid violence over electoral reform.

Society • May 15, 08:45 PM • 26094 views

Macron has issued a new warning to Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron called on European allies to be convincing and reliable in deterring Russia from continuing its offensive in Ukraine, warning that Europe must be ready to act and defend peace if Russia threatens its interests and security.

War • May 11, 11:57 AM • 57178 views

In Paris, a detainee opens fire at a police station and wounds two policemen

A detainee opened fire in a Paris police station, seriously wounding two officers after grabbing his service weapon during a search and then being wounded himself.

Society • May 10, 12:04 AM • 23933 views

Xi Jinping calls for increased "strategic coordination" between China and the EU amid disputes

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater strategic coordination and partnership between China and the EU amid disputes.

News of the World • May 6, 11:23 AM • 16244 views

Donald Trump fined $9,000 for violating speech restrictions

Former US President Donald Trump has been fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating an order prohibiting him from making public statements about witnesses and jurors in the criminal trial against him in New York.

News of the World • April 30, 02:23 PM • 20671 views

Gerard Depardieu detained in Paris on sexual assault charges

French actor Gerard Depardieu has been detained in Paris on sexual assault charges and is being questioned following allegations by two women who say he touched them during filming in 2014 and 2021.

News of the World • April 29, 10:01 AM • 82837 views

In France, Ukrainian pilots train to conduct air combat to operate F-16 fighters

Ukrainian pilots are undergoing air combat training at an air base in France to prepare for the operation of F-16 fighter jets expected to arrive in Ukraine this summer.

War • April 25, 02:10 AM • 124598 views

Macron is going to ask Xi Jinping to help with the Olympic truce

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to ask Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in achieving an Olympic truce during Xi's upcoming visit to Paris in early May.

War • April 15, 10:52 AM • 19450 views

Macron says France will do "everything possible" to achieve Olympic truce

French President Emmanuel Macron says he will do "everything possible" to achieve an Olympic truce during the 2024 Olympics in Paris amid Russia's war against Ukraine, and reveals plans to move the opening ceremony to the Stade de France stadium if security threats arise.

War • April 15, 10:38 AM • 19949 views

Russia summons French ambassador over "unacceptable" comments by French minister on negotiations

russia summoned the french ambassador over "unacceptable" comments by french foreign Minister stéphane sejourne that Paris is no longer interested in negotiations with moscow.

War • April 12, 01:00 PM • 16874 views

French city mayor finds 70 kg of cannabis in his house

70 kg of cannabis was found in the house of Jamila Habsawi, the mayor of the French city of Avallon, during a search conducted by gendarmes as part of an operation to combat drug trafficking.

Politics • April 7, 09:23 PM • 32647 views

Zelenskyy believes putin may try to conduct a ground operation in the Baltic States or Moldova

Zelenskyy believes that putin may launch a ground operation in non-nuclear countries such as Moldova or the Baltic states to destabilize them and strengthen his negotiating position.

Politics • March 12, 12:56 PM • 25575 views

Zelensky: We have a plan for a just peace

Ukraine has a "living" plan for a just peace, which envisages holding an inaugural peace summit with leaders of civilized states in Switzerland this spring to develop decisive steps to end the war with Russia.

War • March 12, 11:10 AM • 27419 views

"He is an inadequate person": Zelensky names putin's target in war against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the shelling of Odesa during the visit of a foreign delegation to the city shows the inadequacy of russian leader vladimir putin's actions.

War • March 12, 10:15 AM • 25299 views

Zelensky on Macron's abrupt change of heart: "He realized that Putin had deceived him personally"

Zelenskyy believes that Macron has changed his position on Russia's "inevitable defeat" because Putin deceived him personally. Macron realized that protecting Ukraine means protecting France and Europe.

War • March 12, 08:22 AM • 80569 views

For Putin, a truce would be a way to catch his breath - Zelensky on Pope's proposal

For Putin, a truce would be a way to catch his breath and restore the combat capability of his army, not real negotiations, Zelensky said, commenting on the Pope's proposal for talks.

War • March 12, 07:45 AM • 65884 views

"Questions for Scholz": Zelensky did not answer directly about the possibility of receiving Taurus missiles

Zelenskyy did not directly answer the question about the possibility of Ukraine receiving German Taurus cruise missiles, suggesting that Scholz should be asked about it.

War • March 12, 07:40 AM • 26843 views

Zelensky: 90% of European leaders are on Ukraine's side, Orban sometimes plays a "very dangerous game"

President Zelenskyy said that 90% of European leaders support Ukraine, although some societies have different opinions, and that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban sometimes plays a dangerous game.

War • March 12, 07:25 AM • 28084 views

Four people die in an avalanche on a mountain range in the French Alps

Four climbers were killed and three injured in an avalanche on the Puy de Dome mountain range in the French Alps.

News of the World • February 27, 08:56 AM • 23037 views

France announces up to €3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine in 2024

France promises to provide up to €3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine in 2024 as part of a new security agreement signed by Macron and Zelenskiy.

War • February 16, 07:46 PM • 29049 views

Macron and Zelensky sign bilateral security agreement between France and Ukraine

France and Ukraine sign a bilateral security agreement during a meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Macron in Paris.

Politics • February 16, 07:39 PM • 25988 views