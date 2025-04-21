Spain declared a three-day mourning over the death of Pope Francis

Spain announced three days of official mourning after Pope Francis died at the age of 88. The country's Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, announced this, writes UNN with reference to BFM TV.

Details

"We are deeply saddened by the death of a good man and a great Pope," Bolaños said in a solemn statement.

He emphasized that Francis' pontificate "marked a renewing and reforming impulse for the Catholic Church that will leave its mark on history."

Addition

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence at the Vatican's Santa Marta house.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the death of Pope Francis on the social network X in a post. He stated that the Pope's life was dedicated to God, people, and the church, and that he prayed for Ukraine.

Metropolitan Epiphanius commented on the death of Pope Francis, noting his service and help to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of the Pope's efforts in freeing prisoners and returning children, which "will live on in hearts."