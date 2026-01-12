Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 Overview

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:21 PM • 9934 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 15778 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 17671 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 19426 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 35769 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 28889 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32980 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43311 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67284 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44785 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.4m/s
84%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Elimination of consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather in Ukraine: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office held a meeting with heads of regional military administrationsJanuary 11, 03:01 PM • 4824 views
Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attackVideoJanuary 11, 03:33 PM • 7876 views
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade GreenlandJanuary 11, 04:10 PM • 6344 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 7550 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guarantees06:48 PM • 5240 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 35767 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 105696 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 132215 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 101395 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 113925 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Bashar al-Assad
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Great Britain
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 214 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21551 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24261 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 79919 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 80466 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Financial Times

Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 Overview

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Asian stock markets opened the week with gains due to positive US employment data. Oil prices are rising amid escalating protests in Iran.

Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 Overview

Asian stock markets opened the trading week on Monday, January 12, 2026, with confident growth. The main drivers were positive US employment data and new records for American indices. At the same time, investors' attention is focused on the energy market due to the critical situation in Iran. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Positive sentiment in the Asian region formed after Friday's session in the US, where the S&P 500 index reached a new historical high, rising by 0.6%, and the technological Nasdaq 100 added 1%. Hang Seng futures in Hong Kong showed a 0.6% increase at the start of trading, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 - by 0.3%. The Japanese market is closed today due to a public holiday.

Asia's Tech Sector Outpaces US in Global AI Race11.01.26, 06:27 • 3678 views

Support for stocks was provided by data from the US Department of Labor: despite a slightly smaller number of new jobs, the unemployment rate fell to 4.4%. In addition, the US Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the legality of Donald Trump's tariffs, which removed short-term uncertainty for businesses.

Oil and the "Iranian factor"

Oil prices are showing the longest weekly growth since last summer. The main reason is the escalation of protests in Iran, where the authorities have imposed an internet blockade and intensified repression. The market is pricing in the risks of the overthrow of the ayatollah regime, which could radically change the geopolitical map of the Middle East and energy flows.

Brent is trading around $62.40–63.30 per barrel.

WTI is holding at $58.20–59.10 per barrel.

Matt Maley, strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, notes that the level of geopolitical tension in the world has now reached peak values not seen in decades, despite the apparent calm of the stock markets.

Key events of the week

On Monday, investors are awaiting several important events:

  • G7 meeting in Washington: Finance ministers will discuss the security of rare earth element supplies and attempts to reduce dependence on China.

    Google surpasses Apple in market value for the first time since 201908.01.26, 19:35 • 4122 views

    • Fed speeches: Speeches by New York Fed President John Williams and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are scheduled for today, which may provide clues about further interest rate cuts.
      • Economic data: South Korea and India are preparing to release reports on exports and inflation, respectively.
        • The cryptocurrency market shows a slight correction: Bitcoin is trading at $90,482, having lost about 0.2%.

          Apple shares on the verge of longest losing streak since 199110.01.26, 01:28 • 4306 views

          Stepan Haftko

          EconomyNews of the World
          Energy
          Brent Crude
          Federal Reserve
          Bitcoin
          Supreme Court of the United States
          G7
          Washington, D.C.
          Donald Trump
          India
          Hong Kong
          South Korea
          China
          Japan
          United States
          Iran