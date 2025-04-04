Bitcoin has stabilized amid expectations of new tariffs from Trump, but most other cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, have lost value.
In 2024, Ukrainian officials submitted more than 2. 1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency, which is 2.2 times more than before the great war. Representatives of силових структур declare the most cryptocurrency.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that the U. S. could lose its dollar advantage to Bitcoin if it doesn't control national debt. Tokenized funds will be as popular as ETFs.
A senior White House official hinted at the possibility of using US gold reserves to purchase more bitcoins. The initiative may become budget neutral.
Russian companies are using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and USDT to circumvent sanctions in foreign oil trade with China and India. Cryptocurrency helps convert yuan and rupees into rubles.
Telegram Wallet expands its capabilities, allowing you to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrency without deposits. The wallet supports Toncoin, Bitcoin, USDT, and Notcoin.
Economist Andriy Novak believes that the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine may become an additional source of budget replenishment. Experts point to legal uncertainty and lack of protection of rights in this area.
Abu Dhabi-based investment group MGX has invested $2 billion in Binance. The deal will strengthen Binance's position in the UAE, where the company has approximately 1,000 employees.
Bitcoin dropped by 2. 4% to $80,289 following Trump's announcement of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Other cryptocurrencies are also showing declines, including ETH, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.
Bitcoin fell by 11% to $82,300 following Trump's announcement of the creation of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Ethereum, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies also suffered significant losses amid new trade tariffs.
Trump's decree on the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve from confiscated assets disappointed investors. BTC fell to $84,717, while major altcoins lost between 3.4% and 7.8% of their value.
The President of the United States has signed an order to create a reserve of bitcoins from confiscated cryptocurrency. The bitcoins will be stored as "digital gold" in the country's financial reserves.
The cryptocurrency market is rising after Trump postponed the introduction of tariffs on cars from Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin increased by 3.7% in a day, and shares of crypto companies are also showing significant growth.
Bitcoin rose by 3. 4% to $87,103 after sharp fluctuations this week. The increase occurred against the backdrop of hopes for a reduction in trade tariffs by Trump, although the US president did not disclose details of his cryptocurrency plans.
Donald Trump has announced the inclusion of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, and Cardano in the new US Strategic Crypto Reserve. After the announcement, the rates of the mentioned cryptocurrencies showed a significant increase - from 10% to 63%.
Brent and WTI oil prices are declining due to economic uncertainty and new US tariff threats. OPEC+ is considering a change in production volumes amid the cancellation of Chevron's license in Venezuela.
The SEC has announced that meme coins are not considered securities due to the lack of income generation. The Commission classifies them as collectibles used for entertainment and social interaction.
Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.
Crypto exchange Bybit has published the results of a $1. 46 billion hack. The FBI confirms the involvement of the North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group in the attack through a compromised Safe wallet.
Bitcoin hits a 6-week low due to Trump's announcement of new tariffs and a hacker attack on the Bybit exchange with a loss of $1. 5 billion. The cryptocurrency market shows a general decline, including Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins.
Spot gold rose 0. 5% to $2912.81 an ounce in Asian trading on Tuesday. The rise comes amid uncertainty over trade tariffs and US interest rates.
Cyberpolice warns about the danger of reissuing SIM cards without the owner's knowledge. It provides 6 tips to protect against fraudulent schemes, including the prohibition of remote reissue and the use of a separate number for financial transactions.
On March 5, 2025, Trustee Plus will present an updated version of the crypto wallet with revolutionary functionality. The company has already launched testing with a focus group and created a special website for the upcoming release.
Spot gold rose 0. 5% to $2,918.70 an ounce in Asian trading, approaching a record high. The growth occurred amid a weakening dollar and new trade tariffs from Trump.
The draft law on cryptocurrency legalization in Ukraine is ready for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. The document is based on the European MiCA regulations and provides for the creation of a transparent market for virtual assets.
James Howells is considering buying a landfill in Newport, where his hard drive with 8,000 bitcoins is located. After losing a lawsuit, this is the only way to get access to the cryptocurrency worth UAH 31 billion.
Bitcoin added 1. 3% to reach $98,435 due to new US trade tariffs and expectations for inflation data. Most altcoins also rose, with Cardano leading the way with a 15.5% jump.
Gold hit an all-time high of $2942 per ounce amid changes in US trade policy. The growth was driven by central bank purchases and investors' search for a safe haven.
Bitcoin rose by 1. 3% after falling to reach $97,873 amid expectations of new US inflation data. Strategy acquired an additional 7,633 BTC for $742.4 million, increasing its assets to 478,740 BTC.
Bitcoin dropped 1. 6% to $96,723.5 amid Trump's announcement of new tariffs and global instability. Altcoins suffered even greater losses: Ether fell by 5.4% and XRP by 7.1%.