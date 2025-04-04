$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5690 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50815 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 189982 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110194 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 368807 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296546 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211478 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243151 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254568 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160657 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

News by theme

Bitcoin is stable, but other cryptocurrencies are falling due to Trump's tariffs

Bitcoin has stabilized amid expectations of new tariffs from Trump, but most other cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, have lost value.

Economy • April 2, 07:50 AM • 7810 views

Crypto boom among officials: the number of declarations with cryptocurrency has increased by 2.2 times

In 2024, Ukrainian officials submitted more than 2. 1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency, which is 2.2 times more than before the great war. Representatives of силових структур declare the most cryptocurrency.

Economy • April 2, 06:29 AM • 18954 views

US risks losing the dollar's economic advantage due to bitcoin - BlackRock

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that the U. S. could lose its dollar advantage to Bitcoin if it doesn't control national debt. Tokenized funds will be as popular as ETFs.

Economy • April 1, 07:00 AM • 30430 views

White House has not ruled out using gold reserves to buy bitcoins

A senior White House official hinted at the possibility of using US gold reserves to purchase more bitcoins. The initiative may become budget neutral.

Economy • March 26, 03:02 PM • 24248 views

Russia uses Bitcoin and USDT for foreign oil trade

Russian companies are using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and USDT to circumvent sanctions in foreign oil trade with China and India. Cryptocurrency helps convert yuan and rupees into rubles.

Economy • March 14, 11:38 AM • 12188 views

Telegram Wallet introduces trading, profitability features and expands cryptocurrency offer

Telegram Wallet expands its capabilities, allowing you to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrency without deposits. The wallet supports Toncoin, Bitcoin, USDT, and Notcoin.

Economy • March 13, 02:16 PM • 16026 views
Exclusive

Legalization of cryptocurrency will provide an additional source of filling the state budget - economist

Economist Andriy Novak believes that the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine may become an additional source of budget replenishment. Experts point to legal uncertainty and lack of protection of rights in this area.

Economy • March 13, 01:40 PM • 126287 views

Abu Dhabi's MGX Invested $2 Billion in Crypto Investments in Binance

Abu Dhabi-based investment group MGX has invested $2 billion in Binance. The deal will strengthen Binance's position in the UAE, where the company has approximately 1,000 employees.

Economy • March 13, 06:47 AM • 15586 views

Bitcoin falls below $80,000: what is happening in the crypto market after Trump's statements

Bitcoin dropped by 2. 4% to $80,289 following Trump's announcement of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Other cryptocurrencies are also showing declines, including ETH, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Economy • March 11, 09:48 AM • 18708 views

Bitcoin collapsed after Trump's decision to create a cryptocurrency reserve

Bitcoin fell by 11% to $82,300 following Trump's announcement of the creation of a national cryptocurrency reserve. Ethereum, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies also suffered significant losses amid new trade tariffs.

Economy • March 10, 09:12 AM • 19090 views

The cryptocurrency market is falling, despite the Bitcoin reserve created in the USA

Trump's decree on the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve from confiscated assets disappointed investors. BTC fell to $84,717, while major altcoins lost between 3.4% and 7.8% of their value.

Economy • March 7, 02:26 PM • 29798 views

Trump is creating a strategic reserve of bitcoins

The President of the United States has signed an order to create a reserve of bitcoins from confiscated cryptocurrency. The bitcoins will be stored as "digital gold" in the country's financial reserves.

News of the World • March 7, 04:52 AM • 24443 views

Bitcoin surpassed $90,000 after Trump's decision on car tariffs

The cryptocurrency market is rising after Trump postponed the introduction of tariffs on cars from Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin increased by 3.7% in a day, and shares of crypto companies are also showing significant growth.

Economy • March 6, 08:52 AM • 12058 views

Bitcoin reached $87,000 amid expectations regarding Trump's tariff policy

Bitcoin rose by 3. 4% to $87,103 after sharp fluctuations this week. The increase occurred against the backdrop of hopes for a reduction in trade tariffs by Trump, although the US president did not disclose details of his cryptocurrency plans.

Economy • March 5, 07:53 AM • 19925 views

Trump announces the creation of the US Strategic Crypto Reserve

Donald Trump has announced the inclusion of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, and Cardano in the new US Strategic Crypto Reserve. After the announcement, the rates of the mentioned cryptocurrencies showed a significant increase - from 10% to 63%.

Economy • March 2, 10:19 PM • 47030 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Brent and WTI oil prices are declining due to economic uncertainty and new US tariff threats. OPEC+ is considering a change in production volumes amid the cancellation of Chevron's license in Venezuela.

Economy • February 28, 10:17 AM • 110328 views

The US Securities Commission declares that meme coins are not financial securities

The SEC has announced that meme coins are not considered securities due to the lack of income generation. The Commission classifies them as collectibles used for entertainment and social interaction.

News of the World • February 28, 09:19 AM • 22902 views

Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.

Economy • February 28, 07:54 AM • 30855 views

Incredible robbery on the Bybit crypto exchange: billions were stolen due to hacking of a secure wallet - expertise

Crypto exchange Bybit has published the results of a $1. 46 billion hack. The FBI confirms the involvement of the North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group in the attack through a compromised Safe wallet.

News of the World • February 27, 07:53 AM • 27443 views

Bitcoin has fallen to a 6-week low: what is the reason

Bitcoin hits a 6-week low due to Trump's announcement of new tariffs and a hacker attack on the Bybit exchange with a loss of $1. 5 billion. The cryptocurrency market shows a general decline, including Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins.

Economy • February 25, 08:36 AM • 30832 views

World gold prices are rising despite the stabilization of the dollar

Spot gold rose 0. 5% to $2912.81 an ounce in Asian trading on Tuesday. The rise comes amid uncertainty over trade tariffs and US interest rates.

Economy • February 18, 07:47 AM • 28132 views

How to protect your SIM card and financial data: important tips against fraudsters

Cyberpolice warns about the danger of reissuing SIM cards without the owner's knowledge. It provides 6 tips to protect against fraudulent schemes, including the prohibition of remote reissue and the use of a separate number for financial transactions.

Technologies • February 17, 03:41 PM • 37555 views

Trustee Plus is preparing a breakthrough update and will open a new era in digital finance

On March 5, 2025, Trustee Plus will present an updated version of the crypto wallet with revolutionary functionality. The company has already launched testing with a focus group and created a special website for the upcoming release.

Business News • February 14, 04:57 PM • 52929 views

Gold prices rise, approaching record highs

Spot gold rose 0. 5% to $2,918.70 an ounce in Asian trading, approaching a record high. The growth occurred amid a weakening dollar and new trade tariffs from Trump.

Economy • February 13, 01:39 PM • 38313 views
Exclusive

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrency: what will change for businesses and citizens

The draft law on cryptocurrency legalization in Ukraine is ready for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. The document is based on the European MiCA regulations and provides for the creation of a transparent market for virtual assets.

Society • February 11, 03:29 PM • 129847 views

Briton plans to buy a landfill to find $31 billion worth of bitcoin

James Howells is considering buying a landfill in Newport, where his hard drive with 8,000 bitcoins is located. After losing a lawsuit, this is the only way to get access to the cryptocurrency worth UAH 31 billion.

News of the World • February 11, 12:07 PM • 30245 views

Bitcoin rises amid market caution over Trump's tariffs and expected inflation data

Bitcoin added 1. 3% to reach $98,435 due to new US trade tariffs and expectations for inflation data. Most altcoins also rose, with Cardano leading the way with a 15.5% jump.

Economy • February 11, 11:38 AM • 31595 views

Gold rises 63% for the year and updates all-time high again - Reuters

Gold hit an all-time high of $2942 per ounce amid changes in US trade policy. The growth was driven by central bank purchases and investors' search for a safe haven.

Economy • February 11, 09:11 AM • 26927 views

Bitcoin recovers after falling, but remains under pressure from economic instability

Bitcoin rose by 1. 3% after falling to reach $97,873 amid expectations of new US inflation data. Strategy acquired an additional 7,633 BTC for $742.4 million, increasing its assets to 478,740 BTC.

Economy • February 10, 03:38 PM • 29456 views

Bitcoin falls for the second week in a row amid global instability

Bitcoin dropped 1. 6% to $96,723.5 amid Trump's announcement of new tariffs and global instability. Altcoins suffered even greater losses: Ether fell by 5.4% and XRP by 7.1%.

Economy • February 7, 08:06 AM • 27500 views