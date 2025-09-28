$41.490.00
Forbes: Trump family sees huge financial gain a year after 2024 election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Donald Trump's family has doubled its fortune to ten billion dollars since his election as US president in 2024. The main source of enrichment has been the cryptocurrency sector, as well as real estate and consulting.

Forbes: Trump family sees huge financial gain a year after 2024 election

The Trumps are not the first to use the presidency to improve financial performance – and during the Nixon and Biden eras, the prospect of increasing business status was considered by relatives of White House leaders. However, it is Trump who probably does it better than anyone else. The cryptocurrency sphere is particularly profitable for the Trump family, but there are also activities in categories such as real estate and other niches.

Forbes writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

Donald Trump and members of his family are probably having the most profitable year of their lives. From the presidency of the Republican representative, his closest relatives, including sons Eric, Don Jr., and Barron, are receiving huge financial profits.

Since Donald Trump's election as US President in November 2024, his family's fortune has doubled. It is currently estimated at ten billion US dollars. This is almost twice as much as at the beginning of last year's elections.

The US President and his wife have increased their fortune, reaching approximately 7.3 billion US dollars.

The main source of enrichment is the cryptocurrency sphere. According to Forbes, Trump's wife Melania increased her fortune by another 200 million dollars through the release of her own "memecoin" cryptocurrency, as well as through speeches and book publications.

In addition, the list of incomes of Trump family representatives includes income from consulting conservative American companies and partnerships with foreign companies that have significant cash reserves.

Forbes writes about the successes of developer Jared Kushner and entrepreneur Ivanka Trump.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law founded the private investment company Affinity Partners and raised $4.6 billion from investors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Kushner has already invested over $2 billion in 22 companies. The company is currently valued at $215 million.

Partly thanks to Affinity's financial power, and also thanks to a 20% stake in Kushner Companies, a family real estate company valued at $560 million, Kushner's fortune crossed the billion-dollar mark.

- the publication writes.

The value of the Kushners' real estate in Miami has tripled since its acquisition in 2020 and is now estimated at $105 million.

The president's second son, Eric Trump, whose fortune at the time was only about $40 million. According to Forbes, most of his fortune is linked to American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining company he founded in March and took public in early September.

His 7.5% stake is still worth almost $500 million. He also received about 10% from the sale of World Liberty Financial tokens.

A little about Donald Trump Jr., who has a smaller stake in American Bitcoin and is a co-founder of World Liberty. In August, Don Jr. and Eric created a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to find merger targets in technology, healthcare, and logistics. He partnered with venture capital firm 1789 Capital; he also serves on the board of directors of Public Square.

The 19-year-old's fortune has reached $500 million to date. It has grown from approximately $50 million as of 2024.

- the material states.

Reference

US President's father, Fred Trump, became rich by building 20,000 apartments in New York. Donald Trump joined the company in 1968. In 1982, when he and his father together entered the first Forbes 400 list, but then their total fortune was $200 million.

Addition

The Trumps are not the first to benefit from the presidency. Jimmy Carter's brother, Billy, advertised Billy Beer and took money from Libyans. Hunter Biden received over a million dollars for certain activities, the publication reports.

Recall

The invitation for US President Donald Trump to visit Moscow remains in effect, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Putin is ready to meet with Trump, the decision on the visit depends on the American leader.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldReal Estate Finance
Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump Jr.
Bitcoin
Republican Party (United States)
Forbes
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
United States