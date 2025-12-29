Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
09:17 AM • 1548 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
04:39 AM • 15054 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 33760 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 40325 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 37586 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 33081 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 39184 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 49630 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 34095 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45209 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4m/s
78%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump said Russia wants Ukraine's "success" and mentioned cheap gasDecember 29, 12:02 AM • 5094 views
"We need a just peace": Alexander Stubb revealed details of Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiationsDecember 29, 12:44 AM • 6978 views
Macron announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine: the date has been announcedDecember 29, 01:38 AM • 6602 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in UkraineDecember 29, 02:59 AM • 26814 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News07:01 AM • 11415 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 33485 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 116761 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 164072 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 86548 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 116903 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 3184 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 27637 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 38279 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 116758 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 39097 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
Fox News

Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Snow is observed in most regions of Ukraine, in some places up to 30 cm. The situation is difficult in Prykarpattia, traffic on the R-24 highway is blocked, and traffic on the T-02-3 highway in Vinnytsia region is complicated.

Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications

In most regions of Ukraine, it is snowy in the morning, in some places up to 30 cm of snow, in six regions there are snowy roads in places, the situation is difficult in Prykarpattia and there is a traffic blockage on the R-24 highway, traffic is difficult on the T-02-3 highway in Vinnytsia region, the Agency for Restoration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Weather conditions

In most regions of the country, snow is observed (up to 30 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions, up to 15 cm in Ternopil region, up to 8 cm in Lviv, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv regions, up to 5 cm in Zakarpattia and Sumy regions).

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, unfavorable weather conditions have developed (ice, heavy snowfall, wind causing snow drifts on the roadway, etc.).

Traffic blockage

To eliminate the consequences, a ban on the movement of all vehicles is introduced from 06:00 on December 29, 2025, on the section of the public road of national importance R-24 Tatariv – Kamianets-Podilskyi 164-170 km.

The resumption of vehicle movement will be announced additionally.

Also, traffic difficulties arose in Vinnytsia region on the T-02-3 Turbiv – Pohrebyshche – Skvyra road (km 0–43).

To ensure passage on state roads, contracting organizations involved 1361 units of equipment and 1649 workers.

Road conditions

The surface of state roads is mostly wet, with ice in places in Zakarpattia and Odesa regions. In Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Cherkasy regions, it is snowy in places.

On mountain passes, there is mostly snow. The road surface on Abransky, Torunsky, and Latirsky passes is icy in places. On Yablunytsky pass, there is snow slush, and on Uzhotsky pass, it is snowy in places. Air temperature is -5-3.

On some mountainous sections of state roads, road organizations are treating the road surface with anti-icing materials.

Power outages in seven regions due to bad weather29.12.25, 09:59 • 1754 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Snow in Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine