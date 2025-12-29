Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications

In most regions of Ukraine, it is snowy in the morning, in some places up to 30 cm of snow, in six regions there are snowy roads in places, the situation is difficult in Prykarpattia and there is a traffic blockage on the R-24 highway, traffic is difficult on the T-02-3 highway in Vinnytsia region, the Agency for Restoration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Weather conditions

In most regions of the country, snow is observed (up to 30 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions, up to 15 cm in Ternopil region, up to 8 cm in Lviv, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv regions, up to 5 cm in Zakarpattia and Sumy regions).

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, unfavorable weather conditions have developed (ice, heavy snowfall, wind causing snow drifts on the roadway, etc.).

Traffic blockage

To eliminate the consequences, a ban on the movement of all vehicles is introduced from 06:00 on December 29, 2025, on the section of the public road of national importance R-24 Tatariv – Kamianets-Podilskyi 164-170 km.

The resumption of vehicle movement will be announced additionally.

Also, traffic difficulties arose in Vinnytsia region on the T-02-3 Turbiv – Pohrebyshche – Skvyra road (km 0–43).

To ensure passage on state roads, contracting organizations involved 1361 units of equipment and 1649 workers.

Road conditions

The surface of state roads is mostly wet, with ice in places in Zakarpattia and Odesa regions. In Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Cherkasy regions, it is snowy in places.

On mountain passes, there is mostly snow. The road surface on Abransky, Torunsky, and Latirsky passes is icy in places. On Yablunytsky pass, there is snow slush, and on Uzhotsky pass, it is snowy in places. Air temperature is -5-3.

On some mountainous sections of state roads, road organizations are treating the road surface with anti-icing materials.

