Great Britain has focused the development of the Nightfall ballistic missile on Ukraine's needs and does not yet plan its own purchases

The UK Ministry of Defense has prioritized the Nightfall project to provide Ukraine with capabilities to strike targets at a distance of over 500 kilometers as soon as possible. Official London is currently refraining from including this ballistic system in its own arsenal, focusing on providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a tool to counter Russian aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to Defense Express.

Details

The Nightfall project, initiated in August 2025, envisages the creation of a relatively inexpensive ballistic missile with a 200-kilogram warhead and a cost of about one million dollars per unit. According to the plan, the main production contracts are to be concluded in March 2026, which emphasizes the high pace of development.

This speed is due to the need to quickly strengthen Ukraine's long-range potential, which is currently based on foreign supplies and its own limited-series developments.

Prospects for adapting the missile for the British army

Although British military currently rely on Storm Shadow and Tomahawk cruise missiles, the decision to purchase Nightfall for their own needs may be reviewed by the end of this year. This will depend on the provisions of the updated Defense Investment Plan and the Integrated Force structure, which will determine the strategy for developing Britain's long-range capabilities.

Testing the missile in real combat conditions in Ukraine will allow London to save resources on testing and adapt the system to NATO standards if it proves its effectiveness against modern enemy air defense systems.

