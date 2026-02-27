$43.240.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Great Britain has focused the development of the Nightfall ballistic missile on Ukraine's needs and does not yet plan its own purchases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The UK Ministry of Defence will prioritize providing Ukraine with Nightfall missiles to strike targets at a distance of over 500 km. London does not yet plan to include this system in its arsenal, focusing on providing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Great Britain has focused the development of the Nightfall ballistic missile on Ukraine's needs and does not yet plan its own purchases
Photo: US DoW

The UK Ministry of Defense has prioritized the Nightfall project to provide Ukraine with capabilities to strike targets at a distance of over 500 kilometers as soon as possible. Official London is currently refraining from including this ballistic system in its own arsenal, focusing on providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a tool to counter Russian aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to Defense Express.

Details

The Nightfall project, initiated in August 2025, envisages the creation of a relatively inexpensive ballistic missile with a 200-kilogram warhead and a cost of about one million dollars per unit. According to the plan, the main production contracts are to be concluded in March 2026, which emphasizes the high pace of development.

The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat12.01.26, 07:16 • 35409 views

This speed is due to the need to quickly strengthen Ukraine's long-range potential, which is currently based on foreign supplies and its own limited-series developments.

Prospects for adapting the missile for the British army

Although British military currently rely on Storm Shadow and Tomahawk cruise missiles, the decision to purchase Nightfall for their own needs may be reviewed by the end of this year. This will depend on the provisions of the updated Defense Investment Plan and the Integrated Force structure, which will determine the strategy for developing Britain's long-range capabilities.

Testing the missile in real combat conditions in Ukraine will allow London to save resources on testing and adapt the system to NATO standards if it proves its effectiveness against modern enemy air defense systems.

Will reach Moscow: Great Britain is developing the Nightfall ballistic missile for Ukraine with a range of over 480 kilometers11.01.26, 23:37 • 4287 views

Stepan Haftko

