Will reach Moscow: Great Britain is developing the Nightfall ballistic missile for Ukraine with a range of over 480 kilometers

The UK Ministry of Defence has announced plans to develop and transfer advanced long-range ballistic weapons to Ukraine. The new missile, named Nightfall, will be equipped with a 200-kilogram warhead and capable of striking targets at a distance of over 480 km, allowing it to reach objects in Moscow. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, the British Ministry of Defence has begun searching for companies to design, develop, and supply the first three test samples. The initial contract is worth 9 million pounds sterling. It is expected that the ability to launch such missiles in series will become a strategic asset for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Defence Minister John Healey, in an interview with The Sun newspaper, emphasized the importance of offensive capabilities for national defense.

You defend your cities by having layers of defense, and you partly defend yourself by having the ability to attack. - Healey noted.

Context of the statement and additional support measures

The head of the British Ministry of Defence made this statement during a visit to Kyiv. The trip coincided with a Russian missile and drone attack, which caused the minister's train to make an emergency stop. Healey called this incident a "stark reminder" of the constant shelling of Ukrainians and reaffirmed London's determination to provide advanced weaponry.

In parallel with the Nightfall project, John Healey announced the allocation of 200 million pounds sterling for the training of British troops. These funds will be used to train personnel for possible deployment in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement is reached.

