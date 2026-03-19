Instead of serving, she participated in the show "MasterChef" - a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer will face trial

A female officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who starred in the popular culinary show "MasterChef" while evading service, will be tried in Ukraine. According to the investigation, she allegedly underwent treatment but participated in a talk show. This is stated in the ruling of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the court ruling, the pre-trial investigation established that the navigator of the ship of the aviation detachment of the transport aviation squadron, a senior lieutenant - a native of Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region - in order to evade official duties, with the help of unidentified persons, was hospitalized and was undergoing inpatient treatment from April 14, 2025, which was reported to the commander of the military unit by means of "SEDO".

It is alleged that the woman was undergoing inpatient treatment in the neurosurgical department of the military unit from April 14 to August 16, 2025. At the same time, the investigation established that the woman was actually in Kyiv and Kyiv region from April 22 to August 11, 2025, where she participated in the filming of the television program "MasterChef", and she was "unlawfully accrued monetary allowance, bonus and allowance for the peculiarities of service for May, June, July and August 2025", which caused damage to the military unit.

Ultimately, the court ruled to grant permission to the investigator of the Third Investigation Department of the Territorial Administration of the State Bureau of Investigation for temporary access to things and documents containing legally protected secrets. It is also noted that in order to establish all circumstances, the court allowed investigators to access the data of the suspect's mobile operator.

It is likely that we are talking about Viktoria Kuznetsova, a participant in the 16th season of the "MasterChef" show, which aired from August 23 to December 27, 2025.

Her profile on the project's website states that Viktoria is a "former military woman" from Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"I lived almost my entire life in Kharkiv. Since 2015, I was a navigator in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And now I dream of opening my own bakery with the concept: bread, butter, coffee," reads the description of her profile.

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