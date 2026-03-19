Instead of serving, she participated in the show "MasterChef" - a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer will face trial

$43.900.0550.520.11
ukenru
06:55 PM • 4444 views
Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
04:26 PM • 13772 views
Russia's mobilization plans - why 409,000 new recruits do not pose a major threat
03:12 PM • 18328 views
EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv
02:52 PM • 16838 views
Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico
March 19, 02:08 PM • 16360 views
EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia
March 19, 12:16 PM • 18538 views
NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%
March 19, 11:44 AM • 16004 views
General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in CrimeaVideo
Exclusive
March 19, 11:36 AM • 16399 views
Will Ukrainians return home after the war?
Exclusive
March 19, 10:35 AM • 16515 views
NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov
March 18, 05:22 PM • 30068 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
0.7m/s
78%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 28927 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical NegligenceMarch 19, 11:17 AM • 25513 views
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 20662 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in KyivMarch 19, 02:00 PM • 14133 views
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"Video03:27 PM • 10283 views
Publications
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 20928 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical NegligenceMarch 19, 11:17 AM • 25780 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 29214 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and workMarch 19, 09:28 AM • 36257 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 45204 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Rustem Umerov
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"Video03:27 PM • 10471 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in KyivMarch 19, 02:00 PM • 14318 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 45211 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 29955 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 49154 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot

Instead of serving, she participated in the show "MasterChef" - a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer will face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

The aviation unit navigator faked her stay in a hospital to participate in a culinary project. The investigation established the fact of illegal receipt of payments.

Instead of serving, she participated in the show "MasterChef" - a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer will face trial

A female officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who starred in the popular culinary show "MasterChef" while evading service, will be tried in Ukraine. According to the investigation, she allegedly underwent treatment but participated in a talk show. This is stated in the ruling of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the court ruling, the pre-trial investigation established that the navigator of the ship of the aviation detachment of the transport aviation squadron, a senior lieutenant - a native of Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region - in order to evade official duties, with the help of unidentified persons, was hospitalized and was undergoing inpatient treatment from April 14, 2025, which was reported to the commander of the military unit by means of "SEDO".

It is alleged that the woman was undergoing inpatient treatment in the neurosurgical department of the military unit from April 14 to August 16, 2025. At the same time, the investigation established that the woman was actually in Kyiv and Kyiv region from April 22 to August 11, 2025, where she participated in the filming of the television program "MasterChef", and she was "unlawfully accrued monetary allowance, bonus and allowance for the peculiarities of service for May, June, July and August 2025", which caused damage to the military unit.

Ultimately, the court ruled to grant permission to the investigator of the Third Investigation Department of the Territorial Administration of the State Bureau of Investigation for temporary access to things and documents containing legally protected secrets. It is also noted that in order to establish all circumstances, the court allowed investigators to access the data of the suspect's mobile operator.

It is likely that we are talking about Viktoria Kuznetsova, a participant in the 16th season of the "MasterChef" show, which aired from August 23 to December 27, 2025.

Her profile on the project's website states that Viktoria is a "former military woman" from Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"I lived almost my entire life in Kharkiv. Since 2015, I was a navigator in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And now I dream of opening my own bakery with the concept: bread, butter, coffee," reads the description of her profile.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a deserter who, at the request of the Russian Federation, adjusted the air attacks of the Rashists on Dnipro.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies