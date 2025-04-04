Pete Hegseth

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10826 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18882 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58694 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203517 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117157 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382341 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304563 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212830 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243742 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254857 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The US will not participate in "Ramstein": what is known

The US will not participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This raises concerns about a change in the US approach to military support for Kyiv.

War • April 2, 08:19 PM • 10363 views

China is conducting large-scale military exercises around Taiwan Strait Thunder-2025A

China has launched the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.

News of the World • April 2, 01:17 AM • 9610 views

China has launched military exercises near Taiwan

The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.

News of the World • April 1, 12:35 AM • 12389 views

The US is modernizing military operations in Japan due to the threat from China

The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.

War • March 31, 03:38 AM • 12405 views

Trump said he will not fire anyone over the leak in the Signal chat

The US President does not plan to fire anyone after the leak of information about plans to strike the Houthis in Yemen by adding a journalist to a secret Signal chat. Trump called it a "witch hunt".

News of the World • March 30, 07:28 AM • 40331 views

China and Taiwan Become Top Priority: Pentagon Changes Military Strategy

The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.

Politics • March 30, 02:37 AM • 115974 views

The wife of the head of the Pentagon was present at closed meetings where confidential information was discussed - WSJ

Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of the head of the Pentagon, was present at her husband's talks with foreign military colleagues, where confidential information was discussed. Some participants in the meetings were surprised by her presence.

Politics • March 29, 04:22 PM • 44968 views

Leaked US military plans: Israel outraged by intelligence disclosure in Signal - media

Israel has expressed outrage over the leak of confidential information from a Signal chat discussing plans for strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The leak may have compromised an intelligence source.

Politics • March 29, 08:59 AM • 17430 views

NATO Secretary General confirmed that the missing US soldiers "died during an incident" in Lithuania

Four American soldiers who disappeared in Lithuania from a training ground near Pabrade have died. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones.

News of the World • March 26, 06:31 PM • 30762 views

Leak in top-secret Signal chat in the US: how important was the published information

The Atlantic revealed details of US strikes on Yemen from a closed Signal chat of Trump's advisors. This happened after criticism from the administration regarding the leak of information.

News of the World • March 26, 04:24 PM • 221782 views

Senator Wyden demands the resignation of Waltz and Hegseth due to "violation of US national security"

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden has called for the resignation of National Security Advisor Waltz and Defense Secretary Hegseth. The reason was suspicion of violating US national security.

News of the World • March 25, 06:45 PM • 18798 views

"Waltz learned the lesson": Trump supported the advisor after the leak of military plans in Signal

Donald Trump supported Mike Waltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.

News of the World • March 25, 02:18 PM • 19662 views

Trump's military plans fall into the hands of a journalist: a scandal in Washington that could lead to Waltz's dismissal

The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.

Politics • March 25, 08:19 AM • 20841 views

Leak of Trump team's secret chat confirms fears of European allies - Bloomberg

In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.

Politics • March 25, 07:08 AM • 43113 views

Accidentally added to a secret chat: how the Atlantic editor learned about US plans to strike Yemen

Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.

News of the World • March 24, 08:50 PM • 10490 views

Trump wants a "Golden Dome" capable of protecting the entire territory of the United States - media

The Trump administration is seeking to create a missile defense system similar to the Israeli "Iron Dome". The "Golden Dome" project requires billions of dollars for development.

News of the World • March 22, 06:42 PM • 30165 views

Trump: reports "absolutely false", Musk uninformed about secret plan regarding China

Donald Trump has denied media reports that Elon Musk was familiarized with a secret war plan with China. He called the NYT information false, and Musk uninformed.

News of the World • March 21, 06:13 PM • 31140 views

Pentagon officials are becoming increasingly "cool" towards their European colleagues - media

Since Trump's election, European defense ministries have felt a cooling in relations with their American counterparts. They are finding it difficult to get meetings, and the American military is changing its policies.

News of the World • March 21, 05:09 PM • 18103 views

Hegset cancels "wasteful spending" of the Pentagon: we are talking about contracts and grants worth more than $580 million

The head of the Pentagon canceled more than $580 million in grants and contracts that are considered wasteful spending. Among the cancellations is the development of personnel software.

News of the World • March 21, 01:38 PM • 12345 views

NYT reported that the Pentagon wants to brief Musk on a potential war with China: Trump denies

According to the NYT, the Pentagon planned to inform Elon Musk about plans for a war with China. Trump and the Pentagon leadership denied this information, calling it fake.

News of the World • March 21, 10:49 AM • 34259 views

US may relinquish control over NATO troops in Europe - report

The Trump administration is considering abandoning the role of commander of NATO troops in Europe. This could signal a US withdrawal from the alliance and reduce Washington's influence in Europe.

News of the World • March 19, 08:00 AM • 11857 views

The USA refuses to plan new military exercises in Europe - media

The USA has informed allies of its intention to cease participation in planning future military exercises in Europe after 2025. The decision will affect training in Sweden and other NATO countries, as the USA plans to redirect military resources to the Indo-Pacific region.

Politics • March 8, 01:14 PM • 30961 views

The British government has reached an agreement with a defense company for the production of strike drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The United Kingdom has signed a deal with the company "Anduril" for the supply of modern strike drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The contract worth £30 million includes the delivery of Altius 600m and 700m drones to combat Russian aggression in the Black Sea.

War • March 6, 08:16 PM • 51154 views

The British Defense Minister is heading to the USA: he will ask to restore military aid to Ukraine - Financial Times

The head of the British defense department, John Healey, will discuss a peace plan for Ukraine with his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth, in Washington. In Britain, there was a "sigh of relief" that President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday had a "more conciliatory tone regarding Ukraine."

War • March 6, 04:21 AM • 23856 views

The British Defense Minister is heading to the USA to discuss a plan regarding Ukraine

British Defense Minister John Healey will meet with his American counterpart to discuss a possible plan for resolving the war. London is conducting active consultations with international partners regarding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

News of the World • March 5, 12:51 AM • 17855 views