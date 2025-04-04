Pete Hegseth

The US will not participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This raises concerns about a change in the US approach to military support for Kyiv.
China has launched the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.
The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.
The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.
The US President does not plan to fire anyone after the leak of information about plans to strike the Houthis in Yemen by adding a journalist to a secret Signal chat. Trump called it a "witch hunt".
The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.
Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of the head of the Pentagon, was present at her husband's talks with foreign military colleagues, where confidential information was discussed. Some participants in the meetings were surprised by her presence.
Israel has expressed outrage over the leak of confidential information from a Signal chat discussing plans for strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The leak may have compromised an intelligence source.
Four American soldiers who disappeared in Lithuania from a training ground near Pabrade have died. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones.
The Atlantic revealed details of US strikes on Yemen from a closed Signal chat of Trump's advisors. This happened after criticism from the administration regarding the leak of information.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden has called for the resignation of National Security Advisor Waltz and Defense Secretary Hegseth. The reason was suspicion of violating US national security.
Donald Trump supported Mike Waltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.
The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.
In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.
Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.
The Trump administration is seeking to create a missile defense system similar to the Israeli "Iron Dome". The "Golden Dome" project requires billions of dollars for development.
Donald Trump has denied media reports that Elon Musk was familiarized with a secret war plan with China. He called the NYT information false, and Musk uninformed.
Since Trump's election, European defense ministries have felt a cooling in relations with their American counterparts. They are finding it difficult to get meetings, and the American military is changing its policies.
The head of the Pentagon canceled more than $580 million in grants and contracts that are considered wasteful spending. Among the cancellations is the development of personnel software.
According to the NYT, the Pentagon planned to inform Elon Musk about plans for a war with China. Trump and the Pentagon leadership denied this information, calling it fake.
The Trump administration is considering abandoning the role of commander of NATO troops in Europe. This could signal a US withdrawal from the alliance and reduce Washington's influence in Europe.
The USA has informed allies of its intention to cease participation in planning future military exercises in Europe after 2025. The decision will affect training in Sweden and other NATO countries, as the USA plans to redirect military resources to the Indo-Pacific region.
The United Kingdom has signed a deal with the company "Anduril" for the supply of modern strike drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The contract worth £30 million includes the delivery of Altius 600m and 700m drones to combat Russian aggression in the Black Sea.
The head of the British defense department, John Healey, will discuss a peace plan for Ukraine with his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth, in Washington. In Britain, there was a "sigh of relief" that President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday had a "more conciliatory tone regarding Ukraine."
British Defense Minister John Healey will meet with his American counterpart to discuss a possible plan for resolving the war. London is conducting active consultations with international partners regarding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.