"Southern Spear": US launches operation against narco-terrorists "from our hemisphere"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the launch of an operation called "Southern Spear" against drug cartels. The mission will take place under the leadership of the eponymous Joint Task Force and US Southern Command.

"Southern Spear": US launches operation against narco-terrorists "from our hemisphere"

The United States of America has launched an operation called "Southern Spear" against drug cartels. This was reported on the social network X by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the corresponding order was given by US President Donald Trump. The mission will take place under the leadership of the Joint Task Force "Southern Spear" and the US Southern Command.

This mission... protects our homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our hemisphere, and protects our homeland from drugs that kill our people. The Western Hemisphere is America's neighbor, and we will protect it.

- wrote Hegseth.

Earlier, media reported that Trump had been briefed on updated options for military operations against Venezuela, including ground strikes on the country, planned "in the coming days."

Recall

Recently, the US aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" strike group arrived in Latin America, which, according to analysts, could escalate the confrontation between Washington and Caracas.

"With old Russian weapons": Venezuela prepares fierce resistance and anarchy in the fight against the US - Reuters12.11.25, 04:59 • 4250 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States