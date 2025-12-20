$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 16283 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 19143 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 14550 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 16735 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 24367 views
In Russia, the "ground sank" again: this time along with the main gas pipeline
December 20, 10:44 AM • 28190 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25270 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in Crimea
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24532 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20001 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 85668 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 60716 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14551 views

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba stated that he sees no preconditions for fuel price increases after the strikes on the Odesa region. He held talks with gas station operators and carriers, who confirmed the absence of a threat of price hikes.

No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region

The government does not yet see any prerequisites for the strikes on the Odesa region to cause an increase in fuel prices. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

As Kuleba said, he held talks with gas station operators and carriers. According to him, currently the market share affected by logistical problems is about 40%.

"So far, we do not see any prerequisites for this to lead to a price increase - neither retail nor wholesale. Both carriers and operators confirm this to us," Kuleba said.

Recall

The government is promptly eliminating the consequences of the Russian strike on the key bridge between Odesa and Izmail, establishing alternative communication routes, and coordinating the actions of all services. The region is provided with resources, transport services are being adapted, and business operations are supported.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Izmail
Odesa