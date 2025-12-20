No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region

The government does not yet see any prerequisites for the strikes on the Odesa region to cause an increase in fuel prices. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

As Kuleba said, he held talks with gas station operators and carriers. According to him, currently the market share affected by logistical problems is about 40%.

"So far, we do not see any prerequisites for this to lead to a price increase - neither retail nor wholesale. Both carriers and operators confirm this to us," Kuleba said.

Recall

The government is promptly eliminating the consequences of the Russian strike on the key bridge between Odesa and Izmail, establishing alternative communication routes, and coordinating the actions of all services. The region is provided with resources, transport services are being adapted, and business operations are supported.