As a result of a night drone attack on the Izmail district, port infrastructure and an educational institution were damaged. One woman received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.
Izmail has joined the system of issuing qualification documents for seafarers through the Diia portal. Now seafarers can pick up documents in three cities: Odesa, Kyiv and Izmail.
In the morning, Russian drones attacked Izmail district of Odesa region. Residential buildings, a grain warehouse, cars, and the district hospital were damaged, with no casualties.
Russian troops attacked port infrastructure in Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones. The attack damaged the facades of the buildings, with no casualties.
The T-16-07 road between Izmail and Kiliya is in its final stage of repair. The renovated road will shorten the route from 130 to 45 km and improve logistics in the region.
On the night of October 2, russia attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with drones. A customs checkpoint and trucks with food were damaged.
A fire broke out in Izmail district of Odesa region as a result of an enemy attack. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, and two victims were taken to the hospital.
Explosions were heard in Izmail, Odesa region. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy drones headed for Izmail.
A 24-year-old girl wounded during the Russian attack on Izmail on September 27 has died in hospital. The total number of casualties increased to 4, with 3 dead and 11 wounded reported earlier.
In the Odesa region, the aftermath of an enemy attack on Izmail is being eliminated. 8 wounded are in hospital, one is in serious condition, and utility companies are clearing the destruction and removing debris.
The enemy attacked Izmail district of Odesa region. Three people were killed, 16 people were wounded, including a 3-year-old child, and buildings and cars were damaged.
Russia has attacked Izmail in Odesa region. The drone attack killed 3 people, injured 11, damaged buildings and started fires.
Explosions occurred in the city of Izmail, Odesa region. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a possible drone attack on Odesa region.
In Odesa region, the body of a 13-year-old girl who disappeared while swimming was found in the Danube River. The preliminary cause of death is drowning.
Fragments of Russian drones are found in Romania after a night attack on Ukraine. NATO announces that there are no signs of a deliberate attack on the alliance's territory.
At night, Russian drones attacked Izmail district of Odesa region. An administrative building and a private house were damaged, two people were injured and one hospitalized.
A 56-year-old employee was hit by a DAF truck while reversing on the territory of a plant in Izmail. The man died on the spot, the driver was sober, and the police are investigating the case under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The first beach recreation area was opened in the village of Prymorske, Izmail district, Odesa region, and the town of Vilkovo, known as "Ukrainian Venice," is also open to tourists this summer.
On June 11, a monument to Russian General Sergei Tuchkov was dismantled in Izmail, Odessa region, in accordance with the law of Ukraine "on condemnation and Prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy".
The leadership of the Odessa region is negotiating with Turkey on the transfer of floating power plants to cover the electricity shortage. It is planned to place one vessel each in Izmail, Odessa and Yuzhny.
Odessa region is preparing for the beach season, said RMA chairman Oleg Kiper.
More than 240 thousand internally displaced Ukrainians decided to live in the Odessa region, increasing its population to more than 2. 5 million people.
The Odessa regional state administration has received significant assistance from international partners, including the EU, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, Greece, Germany, France, the United States and Norway. Partners transfer medical equipment, ambulances, electric generators and other support for the restoration and development of the region.
The state border guard service noted that among the border guards released today there are those who passed in the Donetsk and Izmail border detachments.
According to Lubinets, all those who returned from captivity Today report that they did not see representatives of the ICRC.
Ukraine managed to return 75 people from Russian captivity. Among them are National Guardsmen, border guards, a police officer and four civilians. The SBU also showed exclusive footage of the prisoner exchange.
8,151 railcars with grain cargo are heading to the ports of Greater Odesa, up almost 700 units from a week ago, with increased daily unloading rates and foreign exchange earnings from exports.
Despite Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure, Odesa region continues to function, with businesses operating and residents preparing for the beach season.
The head and a deputy of the city council of Izmail district of Odesa region were sentenced to 9 and 10 years in prison, respectively, for taking a bribe for leasing a land plot.
In Odesa region, people in military uniforms kidnapped a 14-year-old teenager but later released him. The police opened a criminal case over the kidnapping, and the TCC is conducting an internal investigation.