Fire on a vessel in Izmail extinguished after gas pumping equipment caught fire

The fire on a civilian vessel, which broke out after Russia's night attack on the port of Izmail on the night of August 16-17, has been completely extinguished. An operational headquarters is working on site, assessing the extent of the damage and planning further response steps. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the operational headquarters continues its work. Specialists are assessing the condition of the object and determining further response steps. At the same time, measures are underway in the port to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and fully restore the infrastructure.

Russia commits daily terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. Critical and civilian infrastructure, logistics suffer. Every strike aimed at Ukrainian ports is an attempt by the aggressor country not only to damage our infrastructure, but also to jeopardize global food security. - the report says.

Recall

After Russia's night attack on the port of Izmail on the night of August 16-17, equipment for pumping gas on board a Turkish vessel caught fire. An operational headquarters is working on site, and no evacuation of the population is required.