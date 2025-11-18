Fire on a vessel in Izmail extinguished after gas pumping equipment caught fire

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
08:43 AM • 3850 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 9532 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11412 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 49364 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 42554 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 41318 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 35177 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25545 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66527 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27157 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
83%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 26930 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 19035 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a conditionNovember 18, 02:25 AM • 12597 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - MuskNovember 18, 03:19 AM • 12224 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 13862 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66527 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 97978 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 90036 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 147319 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 124337 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 26909 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 35863 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 35996 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 29288 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 48371 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Fire on a vessel in Izmail extinguished after gas pumping equipment caught fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

The fire on a civilian vessel in the port of Izmail, which broke out after a night attack by the Russian Federation, has been completely extinguished. The operational headquarters is assessing the extent of the damage and planning further steps to restore the infrastructure.

Fire on a vessel in Izmail extinguished after gas pumping equipment caught fire

The fire on a civilian vessel, which broke out after Russia's night attack on the port of Izmail on the night of August 16-17, has been completely extinguished. An operational headquarters is working on site, assessing the extent of the damage and planning further response steps. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the operational headquarters continues its work. Specialists are assessing the condition of the object and determining further response steps. At the same time, measures are underway in the port to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and fully restore the infrastructure.

Russia commits daily terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. Critical and civilian infrastructure, logistics suffer. Every strike aimed at Ukrainian ports is an attempt by the aggressor country not only to damage our infrastructure, but also to jeopardize global food security.

- the report says.

Recall

After Russia's night attack on the port of Izmail on the night of August 16-17, equipment for pumping gas on board a Turkish vessel caught fire. An operational headquarters is working on site, and no evacuation of the population is required.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Izmail
Ukraine