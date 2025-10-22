Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damaged

The Russian army attacked the city of Izmail in Odesa region. As a result of the airstrike, energy and port infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by the Izmail District State Administration (RSA), according to UNN.

According to the operational headquarters of the Izmail RSA: as a result of the air attack on the city of Izmail, energy and port infrastructure were damaged. - the post reads.

It is noted that the city's power supply is gradually being restored. The operational headquarters and all services of the Izmail district are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

All critical infrastructure is working. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - reported the RSA.

"The fires were promptly extinguished," the administration added.

Ukrenergo told how the tactics of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have changed