Ukrenergo told how the tactics of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have changed

Russian invaders have changed their tactics of striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Now their main targets are distribution stations, explained Vitaliy Zaichenko, chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, as reported by UNN.

The enemy's tactics regarding our energy sector are constantly changing. They are learning and trying to bring our energy sector to a state where it will be unusable and unable to provide consumers with electricity. - Zaichenko noted.

He explained that now the enemy's main target is Ukrenergo's distribution stations.

At the beginning of the war, these were attempts to extinguish the energy system with large-scale attacks on the entire energy system. In one strike, 100 missiles were used, flying to various Ukrenergo substations. Significant damage was inflicted, but the energy system stood. Now everything has changed. Attacks since September began with railway distribution substations, then reached Ukrenergo distribution substations. - Zaichenko explained the enemy's new tactics.

Zaichenko also noted that these strikes are very severe and forced Ukrenergo to introduce blackout schedules.

These attacks were so severe that even now in some regions (for example, Sumy, Chernihiv) permanent schedules have been introduced. People have electricity according to these schedules. - Zaichenko added.

Addition

In 10 regions and Kyiv, emergency power outages have been introduced, another region is on schedules, and in the evening, schedules for industry are likely to be introduced in all regions. Russian invaders again attacked the energy sector, causing blackouts in several regions. Consumption remains high, it is worth not turning on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously today.