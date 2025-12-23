Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"

$42.150.10
03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Romania declared an alert due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine near its border
December 23, 10:40 AM
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD
December 23, 12:12 PM
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case
02:45 PM
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
02:58 PM
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custody
03:22 PM
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
02:58 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 12:03 PM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
December 23, 11:27 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Chrystia Freeland
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Israel
Chernihiv
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
December 23, 09:59 AM
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
December 23, 08:10 AM
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
December 22, 05:50 PM
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
December 22, 02:33 PM
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
December 22, 07:59 AM
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Forbes
9K720 Iskander

Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"

Kyiv • UNN

 86 views

Marvel unveiled the debut trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday," marking the return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The film will be the next stage in the development of the MCU cinematic universe.

Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"

Marvel Studios has officially released the debut trailer for the film "Avengers: Doomsday." The picture will be the next major stage in the development of the MCU cinematic universe and will mark the return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo to work on the franchise. The trailer was released on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, UNN writes.

Details

The directors accompanied the premiere of the video with an emotional post on Instagram, hinting at the scale of the upcoming plot and its connection to key events of previous parts.

The character who changed our lives. The story that brought us all together. Everything was always meant to come back to this 

– Joe and Anthony Russo stated.

Return of Marvel leaders

The Russo brothers, who previously directed the most successful films in the series – "Infinity War" and "Endgame" – have once again taken charge of the production process. "Doomsday" is expected to focus on the confrontation with a new global antagonist, whose role, according to preliminary information, will be played by Robert Downey Jr. in a new role.

Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer22.12.25, 16:33 • 27352 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews from social networks
Director
Social network
Film
Christopher Nolan
Marvel Entertainment