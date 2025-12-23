Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"

Marvel Studios has officially released the debut trailer for the film "Avengers: Doomsday." The picture will be the next major stage in the development of the MCU cinematic universe and will mark the return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo to work on the franchise. The trailer was released on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, UNN writes.

Details

The directors accompanied the premiere of the video with an emotional post on Instagram, hinting at the scale of the upcoming plot and its connection to key events of previous parts.

The character who changed our lives. The story that brought us all together. Everything was always meant to come back to this – Joe and Anthony Russo stated.

Return of Marvel leaders

The Russo brothers, who previously directed the most successful films in the series – "Infinity War" and "Endgame" – have once again taken charge of the production process. "Doomsday" is expected to focus on the confrontation with a new global antagonist, whose role, according to preliminary information, will be played by Robert Downey Jr. in a new role.

