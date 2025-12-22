Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer

Universal has released the first trailer for "The Odyssey," Christopher Nolan's long-awaited adaptation of Homer's legendary saga, UNN reports.

Details

As Variety notes, the film tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, who embarks on a long and winding journey home after the Trojan War. Universal released the first photo of Damon in costume back in February. Damon stars alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, and others. In addition to directing, Nolan wrote the screenplay and produced the film with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The trailer shows Odysseus shipwrecked with his army and returning home on a perilous journey. He and his soldiers also appear inside the infamous Trojan Horse, which was previously shown in a six-minute video screened before showings of "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" in Imax 70mm format. Odysseus walks on land, sails the sea, and passes through caves, including one where an ominously large beast appears in the shadows. There are also brief shots of Holland as Odysseus's son, Telemachus, and Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus's wife.

Last December, Universal stated that the film would be "shot around the world using brand new Imax technology." Universal executive Jim Orr hinted at CinemaCon that audiences could expect "a visionary, unique cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would probably be proud of."

Leguizamo compared Nolan's work ethic to that of an independent filmmaker. "He doesn't do it by committee, he doesn't do it by studio," the actor said during a recent appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"He's like an independent filmmaker, but with crazy money," Leguizamo added.

Nolan's most recent blockbuster was "Oppenheimer," which won seven Academy Awards in 2024. In 2023, the director told Variety that he wasn't sure what project he would take on after "Oppenheimer," but added: "Whatever I do, I have to feel like I completely own it. I have to make it original to me: the initial seed of an idea might come from somewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on the keyboard and come out only through my eyes."

"The Odyssey" will be released in theaters on July 17.

