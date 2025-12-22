$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

A trailer has been released for the film "Odyssey," in which Matt Damon is shipwrecked, battles monsters, and leads his army home in Christopher Nolan's epic.

Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer

Universal has released the first trailer for "The Odyssey," Christopher Nolan's long-awaited adaptation of Homer's legendary saga, UNN reports.

Details

As Variety notes, the film tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, who embarks on a long and winding journey home after the Trojan War. Universal released the first photo of Damon in costume back in February. Damon stars alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, and others. In addition to directing, Nolan wrote the screenplay and produced the film with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The trailer shows Odysseus shipwrecked with his army and returning home on a perilous journey. He and his soldiers also appear inside the infamous Trojan Horse, which was previously shown in a six-minute video screened before showings of "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" in Imax 70mm format. Odysseus walks on land, sails the sea, and passes through caves, including one where an ominously large beast appears in the shadows. There are also brief shots of Holland as Odysseus's son, Telemachus, and Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus's wife.

Last December, Universal stated that the film would be "shot around the world using brand new Imax technology." Universal executive Jim Orr hinted at CinemaCon that audiences could expect "a visionary, unique cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would probably be proud of."

Leguizamo compared Nolan's work ethic to that of an independent filmmaker. "He doesn't do it by committee, he doesn't do it by studio," the actor said during a recent appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"He's like an independent filmmaker, but with crazy money," Leguizamo added.

Nolan's most recent blockbuster was "Oppenheimer," which won seven Academy Awards in 2024. In 2023, the director told Variety that he wasn't sure what project he would take on after "Oppenheimer," but added: "Whatever I do, I have to feel like I completely own it. I have to make it original to me: the initial seed of an idea might come from somewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on the keyboard and come out only through my eyes."

"The Odyssey" will be released in theaters on July 17.

First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere18.07.25, 15:24 • 448511 views

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
Director
Film
Christopher Nolan
Matt Damon