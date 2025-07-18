First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere

The first tickets for the film by the famous director Christopher Nolan - an adaptation of Homer's "Odyssey" - went on sale even before he finished shooting the film, and a year before the film's release, which is probably the longest presale in the history of cinema, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

"The Odyssey," starring Matt Damon as the cunning Odysseus, who makes his way home after the Trojan War, will be released on July 17, 2026. But on Thursday, IMAX released tickets for the first screenings in 26 IMAX theaters worldwide that have the staff and equipment necessary to show in 1570 format.

1570 is the largest and highest format for film screening available, and the format preferred by Nolan.

The first IMAX tickets are only available for 1570 format screenings on the first weekend, from July 16 to July 19, 2026, but only one screening per day is possible at the cinema, as the film's duration is unknown.

Overnight, IMAX Melbourne sold about 1800 tickets for four screenings.

"Just a year in advance - it's nice and normal to have such a presale," joked Jeremy Fee, general manager of IMAX Melbourne, in an interview with Guardian Australia on Friday. "I couldn't be more excited. We worship Nolan here. It's a bit pathetic. But we love him so much."

In the US, almost all tickets were sold out within an hour; soon after, reports emerged that tickets were being resold online by scalpers for $300 to $400. In the UK, tickets to the famous London BFI IMAX were sold out, as was the IMAX at the Science Museum.

Addition

Nolan began using IMAX cameras for his 2008 film "The Dark Knight" and has continued to support the format ever since. His 2023 Oscar for "Oppenheimer" was the first for a film shot entirely on IMAX 65mm film, but "The Odyssey" will be the first commercial feature film shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, after Nolan convinced IMAX to create new cameras that would be quiet enough for him to record dialogue.

