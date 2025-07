First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere

The first tickets for Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of "Odyssey," starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, went on sale a year before the film's release. Sales began at IMAX, where the film will be released on July 17, 2026, and thousands of tickets have already been sold, some of which are being resold by speculators.