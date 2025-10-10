Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in the prequel to the cult film "Ocean's Eleven," where his partner will be Margot Robbie. The events of the new film will unfold before the events of the original 2001 film, writes UNN with reference to Variety.

The prequel is expected to take place before the story shown in Steven Soderbergh's 2001 comedy "Ocean's Eleven," which starred George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts as a group of con artists who robbed Las Vegas casinos of hundreds of millions of dollars. The film later had a "sequel," but all these films are based on the original 1960s film "Ocean's 11" starring Frank Sinatra.

The prequel will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, known for the film "Twisters," who replaced Jay Roach, originally assigned to the role. Carrie Solomon is working on the script, and the film's action, according to previous reports, will take place in Europe in the 1960s.

The project title has not yet been confirmed, but it is known that it will be a separate episode of the franchise. At the same time, George Clooney recently announced plans to shoot "Ocean's Fourteen" with Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts, so one can guess what the new mission of Robbie and Cooper will be called.

Addition

Bradley Cooper's next project will be the dramatic comedy "Is This Thing On?", which will have its world premiere this Friday at the New York Film Festival. The film, inspired by the life of British comedian John Bishop, starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern, will be Cooper's third directorial work after "A Star Is Born" and "Maestro."

