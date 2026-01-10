Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained Maduro

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, Venezuelan authorities continued the process of releasing political prisoners. This comes a week after former President Nicolas Maduro was captured by American special forces in Caracas. The human rights group Foro Penal confirmed that as of Saturday morning, the number of released individuals had risen to 18, including Virgilio Laverde, coordinator of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's party. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez called the release of prisoners a "gesture of peace" aimed at stabilizing the situation in the country. Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the release of opposition members was the reason for the cancellation of the "second wave" of airstrikes on Venezuela.

The list of those released already includes former legislator Biagio Pilleri, former Vice President of the National Assembly Enrique Marquez, and five Spanish citizens. Despite these steps, Foro Penal notes that more than 800 political prisoners remain behind bars.

Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez stated during a public event on Saturday that the government does not recognize Maduro's detention as legal.

We will not rest until President Maduro returns; we are going to rescue him - she emphasized.

At the same time, Rodriguez did not mention further plans for the release of new prisoners, focusing instead on the illegality of Washington's actions.

