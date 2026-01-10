$42.990.00
January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained Maduro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Venezuelan authorities have released 18 political prisoners, including an opposition coordinator, following the capture of Nicolás Maduro. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez vows to "rescue" Maduro.

Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained Maduro

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, Venezuelan authorities continued the process of releasing political prisoners. This comes a week after former President Nicolas Maduro was captured by American special forces in Caracas. The human rights group Foro Penal confirmed that as of Saturday morning, the number of released individuals had risen to 18, including Virgilio Laverde, coordinator of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's party. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez called the release of prisoners a "gesture of peace" aimed at stabilizing the situation in the country. Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the release of opposition members was the reason for the cancellation of the "second wave" of airstrikes on Venezuela.

Trump proposed that Russia and China buy Venezuelan oil through the US10.01.26, 00:21 • 3944 views

The list of those released already includes former legislator Biagio Pilleri, former Vice President of the National Assembly Enrique Marquez, and five Spanish citizens. Despite these steps, Foro Penal notes that more than 800 political prisoners remain behind bars.

Delcy Rodriguez's promise and Trump's oil decree

Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez stated during a public event on Saturday that the government does not recognize Maduro's detention as legal.

We will not rest until President Maduro returns; we are going to rescue him

- she emphasized.

At the same time, Rodriguez did not mention further plans for the release of new prisoners, focusing instead on the illegality of Washington's actions. 

Venezuela initiated talks with the US after Maduro's capture10.01.26, 00:05 • 3816 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Nicolas Maduro
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Spain
United States