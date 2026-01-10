Trump proposed that Russia and China buy Venezuelan oil through the US

US President Donald Trump announced the readiness of the United States to act as a mediator in the sale of oil from Venezuela to China and Russia. He made this statement on Friday during a meeting with the heads of the largest energy companies in the White House, writes UNN.

Details

Trump emphasized that after the removal of Nicolas Maduro, the US would effectively control the distribution of Venezuelan resources. According to him, Beijing and Moscow would be able to receive the necessary raw materials directly through American channels.

China can buy as much oil as it wants from us. Russia can get all the oil it needs from us, and they love oil, even though they produce it in large quantities. But China, Russia, and the rest will be able to come, and we will be open for business almost immediately - Trump said.

The President also confirmed his expectations for large-scale financing of the industry. He expects oil and gas giants to invest at least $100 billion in restoring Venezuela's infrastructure.

